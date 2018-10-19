19/10/2018 14:34:48

iFresh, Inc. Announces Pricing of Approximately $2.6 Million Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $2.6 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, iFresh has agreed to sell 1,275,000 shares of its common stock. In a concurrent private placement, the Company has agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to approximately 1,170,000 shares of common stock. If the Company issues common stock or common stock equivalents with an issuance price below the then existing exercise price of the warrants, the exercise price of the warrants will be subject to downward adjustment to the issuance price of any such subsequently issued common stock or common stock equivalents. The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $2.25. The warrants will expire 5 years from the earlier of the date on which the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be sold pursuant to an effective registration statement or may be exercised on a cashless basis and be immediately sold pursuant to Rule 144. The purchase price for one share of common stock and a corresponding warrant will be $2.00. The gross proceeds to iFresh from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $2.6 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on or about October 23, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The common stock being sold pursuant to the registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224141), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 4, 2018 and declared effective on April 25, 2018. Such securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC. The warrants, along with the underlying common stock have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the registered direct offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc., headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.ifreshmarket.com/

  

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our disclosure concerning the Company's operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy.

Contact Information

At the Company:

iFresh, Inc.

Email: ir@ifreshmarket.com

Investor Relations:

Tina Xiao

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

ifreshlogo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
27
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Cannabis consulting firm continues growth across nation

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:02
Misonix to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8
15:01
Hubbell Incorporated Declares 9% Dividend Increase
15:00
Novartis phase II GEOMETRY mono-1 trial of investigational medicine capmatinib (INC280) shows positive results in patients with MET mutated advanced NSCLC
14:55
Net Asset Value(s)
14:53
Associa Community Management Professionals’ Derrick Orberg Running for Volusia Soil & Water Conservation District Seat 1
14:52
IT – Genium INET – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products
14:50
IT – INET Nordic – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products (57/18)
14:48
Crednology Holding Corp. Signs New Three Year Contract with City of Torrance Providing Services to The City, Its IT Department, Business Community and City Residents
14:46
Hill International to Assist the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in Completing the Mon/Fayette Expressway System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 15:19:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-19 16:19:20 - 2018-10-19 15:19:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY