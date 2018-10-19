19/10/2018 07:00:20

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Nomination Committee for AGM 2019

Press Release

19 October 2018

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Nomination Committee for AGM 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) in accordance with the principles of appointing the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2018, announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed. The Nomination Committee for Immunicum shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders as of August 31, 2018 that have accepted the invitation to participate in the committee.

The Chair of Immunicum's Board, Michael Oredsson, has contacted major shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee.

The following members have been appointed by the four largest shareholders that have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Bengt Andersson, appointed by Bengt Andersson

Ivar Nordqvist, appointed by Ivar Nordqvist

Jamal el-Mosel, appointed by BISP Invest AB

In total, the Nomination Committee represents 9.2% of the total number of shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on the 25th of April 2019 in Stockholm.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found at Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via email to martin@loggeninvest.se or by post to Immunicum AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Grafiska Vägen 2, 412 63 Göteborg.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Lindström, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Telefon: +46 (0) 70 36 86 515

E-post: martin@loggeninvest.se

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone:  +46 70 718 89 30

Email: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm www.immunicum.com

