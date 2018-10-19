19/10/2018 18:03:10

INAP’s Highly Customized Solution for Global Leader in Application Network Delivery Goes Live in Seattle

Customer selected INAP’s Seattle Data Center for strategic secure location with customized private storage, enhanced security and room for expansion

INAP completes first phase meeting customer’s unique needs ahead of schedule

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading provider of high-performance data center services including colocation, cloud, and network, today announced a completed custom build-out for a high-density colocation customer at INAP’s Seattle Data Center.

This global provider of networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, selected INAP based on its ability to provide a highly customized, flexible and scalable solution.

“INAP’s ability to strategically consult around this customer’s unique requirements was essential to completing a successful first phase of their needs,” said Corey Needles, SVP and General Manager of INAP US.  “We built a strong relationship with their team by paying close attention and proactively addressing all of their needs and concerns throughout this initial process.” 

One of the fastest growing cities in the country, Seattle is a technology and innovation hub in the Pacific Northwest. The region was recently named as one of the top five cities to start a business and has a booming aerospace industry. In addition, Seattle is home to one of the country’s most active container ports, directly tying the region by trade to the largest markets in Asia. The city also has some of the cheapest power in the country, making Seattle an affordable and in-demand destination for colocation.

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading provider of high-performance data center services, including colocation, cloud and network. INAP operates in 56, primarily Tier 3, data centers in 21 metropolitan markets and has 99 POPs around the world.

