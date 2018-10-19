Angelfish Investments Plc - Issue of Preference Shares

19 October 2018

Angelfish Investments Plc

(“Angelfish” or “the Company”)

Issue of 2,350,000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (“Preference Shares”)

The Company is pleased to announce that it has issued a further 2,350,000 Preference Shares at a price of £1 per Preference Share (“Issue Price”) raising £2.35 million before costs. The proceeds of the issue will be used to continue the Company’s investment strategy through new investments and additional investment in existing investee companies.

Following the admission of the 2,350,000 Preference Shares detailed above the Company will have a total of 4,604,255 Preference Shares in issue.

The Preference Shares carry a preferential dividend rate equivalent to 7.1% per annum on the Issue Price and are redeemable at the Issue Price on 31 March 2021