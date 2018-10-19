Angelfish Investments Plc - Issue of Preference Shares
PR Newswire
London, October 18
19 October 2018
Angelfish Investments Plc
(“Angelfish” or “the Company”)
Issue of 2,350,000 Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (“Preference Shares”)
The Company is pleased to announce that it has issued a further 2,350,000 Preference Shares at a price of £1 per Preference Share (“Issue Price”) raising £2.35 million before costs. The proceeds of the issue will be used to continue the Company’s investment strategy through new investments and additional investment in existing investee companies.
Following the admission of the 2,350,000 Preference Shares detailed above the Company will have a total of 4,604,255 Preference Shares in issue.
The Preference Shares carry a preferential dividend rate equivalent to 7.1% per annum on the Issue Price and are redeemable at the Issue Price on 31 March 2021
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.
--ENDS--
Enquiries:
Angelfish Investments Plc +44 (0)7771 013116
Richard Walker
Director
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0)207 213 0880
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Richard Nash
About Angelfish Investments plc
The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preferences Shares.