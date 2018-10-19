IT – Genium INET – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Iceland has decided to migrate all Icelandic Fixed Income products currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET, which is the MiFID II compliant system for non-equity products. The migration to Genium INET will be done in preparation for the implementation of MiFID II in Iceland.

The last day of trading for Icelandic Fixed Income products in INET Production will be on May 17, 2019, and the first day of trading in Genium INET Production will be on May 20, 2019.

The Fixed Income instruments in question are currently traded on the three INET market segments. Two of these segments, OMX ICE CP Fixed Income and OMX ICE DP Fixed Income, will be merged into one Genium INET market segment, Iceland Cash Bond Trading.

The market segments with test instruments will be set up in Genium INET EXT3 test system and open for early testing on November 2, 2018.

Current INET identifiers

INET Market segment MIC INET sequent code OMX ICE CP Fixed Income XICE 52 OMX ICE DP Fixed Income XICE 24 FN ICE Fixed Income FNIS 197

Genium INET identifiers in EXT3

Genium INET Market Segment MIC Genium INET source code GCF ID Iceland Cash Bond Trading XICE 178 TBD Iceland FN Bond Market FNIS 194 TBD

Test instruments in Genium INET EXT3

Symbol Market Segment ARION_181120_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading GARD_11_1_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading HFF150224_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading ISLA_CB_26_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading ISLA_CBI_26_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading KVB_17_02_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading LSS151155_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading RIKB_22_1026_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading RIKS_21_0414_TEST Iceland Cash Bond Trading

List of instruments is subject to change as more instruments will be added.

Market Data over GCF

Separate information will follow on changes in GCF-TIP.

Legal and Market Model

The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated.

Time Schedule

Activity Environment Date Early testing - Member setup possible - Test instruments available Genium INET Test EXT3 November 2, 2018 Upgrade to version 5.0.0220 Genium INET Test EXT3 March 6, 2019 (prel. date) Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) Genium INET Test EXT3 April 8-12, 2019 (prel. date) Connectivity test Genium INET Production TBD Production go-live Genium INET Production May 20, 2019

New webpage

For the latest updates regarding Icelandic Fixed Income migration please visit our project webpage.

Questions and feedback

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:

Nasdaq Iceland Exchange

Tel: +354 525 2850 E-mail: exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Support

For technical questions please contact:

Technical Support (Genium INET)

Tel: +46 8 405 6750 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

Cash Equity Operations (INET and GCF) Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

For participant and user configuration, please contact:

Member Services (Genium INET)