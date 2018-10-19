19/10/2018 14:52:34

IT – Genium INET – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products

As previously communicated, Nasdaq Iceland has decided to migrate all Icelandic Fixed Income products currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET, which is the MiFID II compliant system for non-equity products. The migration to Genium INET will be done in preparation for the implementation of MiFID II in Iceland.

The last day of trading for Icelandic Fixed Income products in INET Production will be on May 17, 2019, and the first day of trading in Genium INET Production will be on May 20, 2019.

The Fixed Income instruments in question are currently traded on the three INET market segments. Two of these segments, OMX ICE CP Fixed Income and OMX ICE DP Fixed Income, will be merged into one Genium INET market segment, Iceland Cash Bond Trading.

The market segments with test instruments will be set up in Genium INET EXT3 test system and open for early testing on November 2, 2018.

Current INET identifiers

INET Market segment

MIC

INET sequent code

OMX ICE CP Fixed Income

XICE

52

OMX ICE DP Fixed Income

XICE

24

FN ICE Fixed Income

FNIS

197

Genium INET identifiers in EXT3

Genium INET Market Segment

MIC

Genium INET source code

GCF ID

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

XICE

178

TBD

Iceland FN Bond Market

FNIS

194

TBD

Test instruments in Genium INET EXT3

Symbol

Market Segment

ARION_181120_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

GARD_11_1_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

HFF150224_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

ISLA_CB_26_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

ISLA_CBI_26_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

KVB_17_02_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

LSS151155_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

RIKB_22_1026_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

RIKS_21_0414_TEST

Iceland Cash Bond Trading

List of instruments is subject to change as more instruments will be added.

Market Data over GCF

Separate information will follow on changes in GCF-TIP.

Legal and Market Model

The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated.

Time Schedule

Activity

Environment

Date

Early testing

- Member setup possible

- Test instruments available

Genium INET Test EXT3

November 2, 2018

Upgrade to version 5.0.0220

Genium INET Test EXT3

March 6, 2019 (prel. date)

Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT)

Genium INET Test EXT3

April 8-12, 2019 (prel. date)

Connectivity test

Genium INET Production

TBD

Production go-live

Genium INET Production

May 20, 2019

New webpage

For the latest updates regarding Icelandic Fixed Income migration please visit our project webpage.

Questions and feedback

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:

Nasdaq Iceland Exchange

Tel: +354 525 2850

E-mail: exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Support

For technical questions please contact:

Technical Support (Genium INET)

Tel: +46 8 405 6750

E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com

Cash Equity Operations (INET and GCF)

Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

For participant and user configuration, please contact:

Member Services (Genium INET)

Tel: +46 8 405 6660

E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com

 

Post comment

