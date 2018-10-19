IT – INET Nordic – Change of trading system for Icelandic Fixed Income products (57/18)

As previously communicated in IT notice 68/17, Nasdaq Iceland has decided to migrate all Icelandic Fixed Income products currently traded in the INET Nordic trading system to Genium INET, which is the MiFID II compliant system for non-equity products. The migration to Genium INET will be done in preparation for the implementation of MiFID II in Iceland.
The last day of trading for Icelandic Fixed Income products in INET Production will be on May 17, 2019, and the first day of trading in Genium INET Production will be on May 20, 2019.
The Fixed Income instruments in question are currently traded on the three INET market segments. Two of these segments, OMX ICE CP Fixed Income and OMX ICE DP Fixed Income, will be merged into one Genium INET market segment, Iceland Cash Bond Trading.
The market segments with test instruments will be set up in Genium INET EXT3 test system and open for early testing on November 2, 2018.
Current INET identifiers
INET Market segment
MIC
INET sequent code
OMX ICE CP Fixed Income
XICE
52
OMX ICE DP Fixed Income
XICE
24
FN ICE Fixed Income
FNIS
197
Genium INET identifiers in EXT3
Genium INET Market Segment
MIC
Genium INET source code
GCF ID
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
XICE
178
TBD
Iceland FN Bond Market
FNIS
194
TBD
Test instruments in Genium INET EXT3
Symbol
Market Segment
ARION_181120_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
GARD_11_1_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
HFF150224_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
ISLA_CB_26_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
ISLA_CBI_26_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
KVB_17_02_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
LSS151155_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
RIKB_22_1026_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
RIKS_21_0414_TEST
Iceland Cash Bond Trading
List of instruments is subject to change as more instruments will be added.
Market Data over GCF
Separate information will follow on changes in GCF-TIP.
Legal and Market Model
The Nasdaq Nordic Member Rules and Market Model will be updated.
Time Schedule
Activity
Environment
Date
Early testing
- Member setup possible
- Test instruments available
Genium INET Test EXT3
November 2, 2018
Upgrade to version 5.0.0220
Genium INET Test EXT3
March 6, 2019 (prel. date)
Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT)
Genium INET Test EXT3
April 8-12, 2019 (prel. date)
Connectivity test
Genium INET Production
TBD
Production go-live
Genium INET Production
May 20, 2019
New webpage
For the latest updates regarding Icelandic Fixed Income migration please visit our project webpage.
Questions and feedback
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:
Nasdaq Iceland Exchange
Tel: +354 525 2850
E-mail: exchange.ice@nasdaq.com
Support
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support (Genium INET)
Tel: +46 8 405 6750
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Cash Equity Operations (INET and GCF)
Tel: +46 8 405 6410
E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com
For participant and user configuration, please contact:
Member Services (Genium INET)
Tel: +46 8 405 6660
E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com