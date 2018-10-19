Kamux Oyj: Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 October 2018 09:00

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2019 as follows:

1 March 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018

10 May 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2019.

23 August 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its half-yearly report for January-June 2019.

8 November 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2019.

The Annual Report for 2018 including financial statements will be published on week 12/2019.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on Friday 12 April, 2019.

