Kamux Oyj: Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

KAMUX CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   19 October 2018 09:00

 

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2019

Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2019 as follows:

1 March 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018

10 May 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-March 2019.

23 August 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its half-yearly report for January-June 2019.

8 November 2019: Kamux Corporation will publish its interim report for January-September 2019.

 

The Annual Report for 2018 including financial statements will be published on week 12/2019.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on Friday 12 April, 2019.

 

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 43 car showrooms in Finland, twelve in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 180,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

