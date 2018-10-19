Klövern AB (publ): Interim Report January - September 2018

Related content Klövern AB (publ): Klövern issues SEK 500 million of ad.. Klövern AB (publ): Klövern considers issue of hybrid bo.. Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces offer document in ..

»» Income increased by 6 per cent to SEK 2,397 million (2,261).

»» The operating surplus increased by 6 per cent to SEK 1,646 million (1,553).

»» Profit from property management increased by 5 per cent to SEK 1,047 million (1,001).

»» Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,888 million (2,410) and net profit, attributable to the parent company's shareholders, totalled SEK 1,779 million (2,006), corresponding to SEK 1.78 (1.93) per ordinary share.

»» Changes in value of properties totalled SEK 817 million (1,371).

»» Project development, including development of building rights, contributed to increases in value of properties of SEK 209 million (380).

»» After taking possession of 10 properties for SEK 4,264 million, transfer of possession of 12 properties for SEK 1,976 million and investments of SEK 1,248 million, the value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 47,378 million.

»» The interest coverage ratio amounted to 2.9 (3.1) and the adjusted equity ratio to 37.0 per cent.

»» EPRA NAV amounted to SEK 15.31.

Statement by the CEO

Strong earnings combined with international expansion

Once again Klövern is reporting strong earnings. All geographic markets are strong. The extensive streamlining of the Swedish portfolio has now been completed, opening up potential for new transactions. At the same time, an international expansion has been initiated through acquisitions in

Copenhagen and New York.

Overall, both the first nine months of the year and the third quarter have been good. The pace of business has been high. We have completed our streamlining in Sweden and become established on two interesting new markets abroad. Furthermore, at the beginning of October we made a well-founded bid for the real-estate company Agora, which will reinforce Klövern's position at a number of locations with properties with exciting development potential for our locally based administration and project organizations.

STRONG GROWTH IN EARNINGS

Income increased by 9 per cent to SEK 813 million in the third quarter of the year. At the same time, profit from property management rose by 9 per cent to SEK 367 million. The operating margin was 71 per cent, compared with 66 per cent for the past 12 months. The economic occupancy rate rose to 90 per cent, an improvement from 89 per cent at the beginning of the year. Net moving-in amounted to SEK 18 million during the quarter and SEK 67 million during the nine-month period, which is really strong. The quality and stability of our earnings are continuing to improve as an increased proportion of our income derives from modern premises in strong, stable rental markets. This is evident from, amongst other things, rising average rental income.

The positive changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 271 million during the third quarter, mainly driven by investments made in connection with new letting, rising market rents, lower yield requirements and development of the building rights portfolio. Profit before tax was again strong and totalled SEK 644 million for the quarter.

GOOD RENTAL MARKET

All of our geographic markets have continued to develop well. We experience the rental market in Stockholm and Uppsala as being particularly strong. It is gratifying that Kista continues to have a positive development. Letting has continued at a high pace. The latest in a series of major lettings was a contract with Samsung for establishment of their new Swedish head office at the property Kista Gate in Kista Science City. In Kista Gate, during 2017 and 2018, rental contracts have also been signed with among others Baxter Medical, Climeon, Celgene and Novartis.

STREAMLINING AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

During the year, we have continued to streamline and focus the property portfolio in Sweden. During 2016-2018, Klövern has divested over 80 properties and left some ten smaller cities completely. The most recent of a series of divestments was the property portfolios in Härnösand, Sollefteå and Falun which were handed over on 31 August. Klövern now operates at 14 locations. As much as 95 per cent of the total portfolio is located in larger cities, i.e. with over 100,000 inhabitants. Metropolitan regions, i.e. with over a million inhabitants - in Klövern's case Stockholm/Uppsala, Gothenburg, Copenhagen/Malmö and New York - make up almost 70 per cent of the property portfolio.

In 2018, we have decisively become established in Copenhagen. During the third quarter, Klövern took possession of an additional four properties in the Danish capital for a total of just over SEK 1 billion. At the end of the quarter, the value of our property portfolio in Copenhagen totalled SEK 3.7 billion making it Klövern's third largest city in terms of value. During the year, Klövern has also taken a couple of steps into the US market by acquisition of two project properties in Manhattan in New York. We aim to develop a total of around 20,000 sq.m. of high-quality offices.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT CREATES VALUE

Project development is an important part of Klövern's business model. We are focusing consistently on identifying profitable projects based on our existing property portfolio. The rolling annual project volume is expected to be in the range of SEK 1.5-1.8 billion. In terms of results, in the form of increased property values, the 375 projects in the project organization (including development of building rights) contributed SEK 78 million in the third quarter and SEK 374 million in the past 12 months.

On the housing side, Klövern Living has continued to proceed carefully by focusing on driving forward local plans and developing the future project portfolio while planned production starts have been postponed. Despite this, Klövern also has an indirect ongoing project development in the housing segment through its ownership in Tobin Properties.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Klövern's financial strength continues to be good. During the year, we have worked actively on extending both the period of tied-up capital and the period of fixed interest which amounted on 30 September to 4.2 years and 2.8 years respectively. As much as 86 per cent of the credit volume is at fixed interest and the average financing rate is 2.5 per cent. The interest coverage ratio is at a satisfactory level amounting during the third quarter to 2.8. On 30 September, the adjusted equity ratio amounted to 37.0 per cent, entailing some strengthening during the third quarter.

GOOD GROWTH IN VALUE

The net asset value per share (EPRA NAV) continues to develop well and amounted on 30 September to SEK 15.31, corresponding to an increase of 9 per cent since the turn of the year and 17 per cent

during the past 12 months.

CONTINUED STABLE DEVELOPMENT

Overall, we have a very stable business with high profitability as well as secure and favourable long-term financing. I look forward confidently to a continued stable development during the rest of the year.

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Klövern

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

The information in the interim report is such that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was made available for publication, through the abovementioned contact persons, at 07:30 CEST on 19 October 2018.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Interim Report Jan - Sep 2018. Read the entire report here (pdf)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire