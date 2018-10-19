KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, October 19, 2018 at 6.15 p.m. EEST
KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
KONE Corporation has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on October 19, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.
According to the announcement, the total number of KONE Corporation shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds excluding financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a decreased below five (5) per cent of the total number of shares of KONE Corporation on October 18, 2018. The total number of shares including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds remained above five (5) per cent of the total number of shares of KONE Corporation on October 18, 2018.
Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:
|
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
% of total
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
| 4.96% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.12% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.08% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 528,074,394 shares
121,395,280 voting rights
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 5.11% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.60% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 5.71% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: shares and voting rights
Class / type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
|
| Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| FI0009013403
|
| 26,221,200 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
| 4.96% shares
Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A
| 26,221,200 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 4.96% shares
Below 5% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise / Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
| Depositary Receipt
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 100,700 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
| Securities Lent
| N/A
| N/A
| Physical
| 544,750 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.10% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
|
|
| 645,450 shares
Below 5% voting rights
| 0.12% shares
Below 5% voting rights
For further information, please contact:
Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)204 75 4705
Sender:
KONE Corporation
Jukka Ala-Mello
Secretary to the Board
Ilkka Hara
CFO
