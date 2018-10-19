19/10/2018 16:15:07

KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, October 19, 2018 at 6.15 p.m. EEST

KONE Corporation: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

KONE Corporation has received an announcement from BlackRock, Inc. on October 19, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of KONE Corporation shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds excluding financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a decreased below five (5) per cent of the total number of shares of KONE Corporation on October 18, 2018. The total number of shares including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds remained above five (5) per cent of the total number of shares of KONE Corporation on October 18, 2018.

Total position of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.96% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.12% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.08% shares

Below 5% voting rights

528,074,394 shares

121,395,280 voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.11% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.60% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.71% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights

Class / type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009013403   26,221,200 shares

Below 5% voting rights

  4.96% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

 26,221,200 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.96% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise / Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Depositary Receipt N/A N/A Physical 100,700 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 544,750 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.10% shares

Below 5% voting rights

           

SUBTOTAL B

       645,450 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.12% shares

Below 5% voting rights

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Jukka Ala-Mello

Secretary to the Board

Ilkka Hara

CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

