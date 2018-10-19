19/10/2018 00:06:06

LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by LogicBio. In addition, LogicBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock from LogicBio at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. LogicBio’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on October 19, 2018 under the ticker symbol “LOGC.” The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Barclays and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.  Chardan is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 18, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 1717, by telephone at 888-603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;  William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide™ enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promotorless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

Contacts:

Michael Schaffzin

Stern Investor Relations

michael@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Stephanie Simon

Ten Bridge Communications

stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-581-9333

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
14
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:55
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
00:41
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HIFR Investors to Contact the Firm
00:15
Evercel, Inc. Announces Annual Financial Results
00:06
LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
00:02
BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 30, 2018
18 Oct
RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes
18 Oct
UPDATE: Arbitrade, Ltd. Selects AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano GPUs for its Cryptocurrency Mining
18 Oct
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
18 Oct
Imperial Reports Third Quarter Production Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 01:21:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-19 02:21:11 - 2018-10-19 01:21:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY