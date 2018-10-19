19/10/2018 09:23:26

Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conversion of bond and registration of share capital increase

Based on conversion notices received and in accordance with the bond agreement, Marine Harvest ASA (the "Company") has converted EUR 47.9 million of the original outstanding loan of the EUR 340 million convertible bond issued by Marine Harvest ASA with ISIN NO 001 0748742 into shares at the conversion price of EUR 13.2321. Marine Harvest ASA has resolved to satisfy the request by issuing 3,619,982 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 7.50. The adjusted outstanding amount of the convertible bond is currently EUR 215.8 million.

The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion has been duly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 3,746,598,577.50, divided into 499,546,477 total shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 7.50.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marine Harvest ASA via Globenewswire

