19/10/2018 21:05:00

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Next Step in CEO Succession Plan

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) (the “Company” or “Midland”) announced today that Leon J. Holschbach will retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2018.  Following his retirement from the CEO position, Mr. Holschbach will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and Midland States Bank.

Consistent with the management succession plan established by the Board of Directors, upon Mr. Holschbach’s retirement, Jeffrey G. Ludwig will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Midland States Bancorp in addition to his current positions as President of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of Midland States Bank. 

“We are extremely grateful for the leadership that Leon has provided for more than a decade,” said John M. Schultz, Chairman of the Board of the Company.  “During his time as CEO, Midland has grown to become one of the largest community banks in Illinois and the Company created tremendous value for its shareholders in the process. The past ten years have truly been transformational for Midland, including the successful completion of 13 acquisitions and the Company’s IPO in May 2016.

“Jeff Ludwig, who together with Leon was one of the chief architects of our strategic plan, has been deeply involved in all areas of our operations and has been instrumental in driving our organic and acquisitive growth.  Jeff is a proven leader who is well suited to continue building our franchise in the years ahead,” added Mr. Schultz.

“It has been my privilege to serve as CEO of Midland,” said Mr. Holschbach.  “I’m very proud of the significant value we have delivered to our shareholders over the past ten years.  Jeff Ludwig is well prepared to lead the organization and continue implementing the strategic plan we have developed.  We have also built a very deep pool of talent to carry Midland into the future, which includes Jeff Mefford, the President of our Bank, who will continue to work side-by-side with Jeff Ludwig as he has done for more than 10 years now.”

“I am excited to lead the continued growth of Midland,” said Mr. Ludwig.  “We have executed well on our strategy to expand the Bank’s core community bank and wealth management operations.  Through the continued implementation of our fundamental operating principles, we believe we can continue to grow and provide attractive returns for our shareholders.”

Mr. Ludwig joined the Company in November 2006 as Chief Financial Officer.  He was promoted to Executive Vice President of the Company in October 2010, to President of the Bank in March 2016, and then to President of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank in March 2018. He serves on the Company’s Executive Committee, Capital Management and Mergers and Acquisitions Committee, and Asset/Liability Committee.  Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ludwig held the positions of Associate Director, Corporate Reporting, for Zimmer Holdings, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company in Warsaw, Indiana, from 2005 to 2006; Director of Corporate Accounting for Novellus Systems, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company in San Jose, California, from 2002 to 2005; and held various positions, including Senior Manager—Audit & Advisory Services, at KPMG LLP in its banking practice in St. Louis, Missouri, from 1993 to 2000 and in its technology practice in Mountain View, California, from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Ludwig received his B.S. in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank.  As of June 30, 2018, the Company had total assets of approximately $5.7 billion and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.2 billion.  Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit www.midlandsb.com or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements about the Company’s future performance.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Midland_States_Bancorp_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
28
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
3
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
4
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
5
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:11
Nasdaq Welcomes Niu Technologies (Nasdaq: NIU) to The Nasdaq Stock Market
21:05
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces Next Step in CEO Succession Plan
21:05
Bluegreen Vacations Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
21:03
Value Line, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share and Announces Stock Repurchase Program
21:03
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Pretium Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PVG) of the November 6, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations
21:02
Stericycle to Participate in Morningstar’s Management Behind the Moat Conference in November
21:01
The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger
21:01
Marksmen Announces Operational Update and Proposed Private Placement
21:01
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for November 2018 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 21:28:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-19 22:28:24 - 2018-10-19 21:28:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY