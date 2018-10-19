19/10/2018 13:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 19

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

 

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAV

DATE

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.3315B61ND55 (UK)19 October 2018

Date: 19 October 2018           

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com

 

