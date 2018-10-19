19/10/2018 13:09:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
18 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Oct - 
Transaction in Own Shares

The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 19

The European Investment Trust plc

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 18 October 2018 was 930.87p including estimated current period revenue and 912.04p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,231,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.

19 October 2018

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:09 E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
16 Oct E:EUT
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Oct E:EUT
Holding(s) in Company
15 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Oct E:EUT
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2018
12 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Oct E:EUT
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Related stock quotes

THE European Investment .. 835.00 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:31
One Stop Systems Wins 2018 TechConnect Defense Innovation Award; Company to Participate at Defense TechConnect Fall Summit & Expo October 23-25, 2018
13:30
BBX Capital Real Estate Enters into An Agreement to Acquire A Fifty Percent Membership Interest in The Altman Companies
13:30
Reinforce Your Portfolio by Diversifying into Iron Ore -- SECFilings.com
13:30
Real Brands, Inc. Reclaims Commercial Rights to Develop CBD Pharmacy® Brand via Mutual Termination of License Agreement with Dragons, Ltd.
13:30
ePlus to Present at Triangle InfoSeCon 2018
13:30
QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
13:25
New Research Coverage Highlights Arbutus Biopharma, Tata Motors, Core-Mark Holding, Tenaris S.A, Addus HomeCare, and ZTO Express (Cayman) — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
13:20
Research Report Identifies Loxo Oncology, Atrion, Alexander's, Broadridge Financial Solutions, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Conagra Brands with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
13:15
Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding N.V, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 13:49:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-19 14:49:00 - 2018-10-19 13:49:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY