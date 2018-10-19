19/10/2018 14:35:00

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 19

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 18 October 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1264.99
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1258.51
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1290.09
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1283.60
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

