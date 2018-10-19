19/10/2018 18:00:10

Nextech to Offer Educational Sessions and EMR Innovations at AAO 2018

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty physician practices, including Ophthalmology, will offer multiple educational opportunities in their booth #2262 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO), October 27 – 30 in Chicago, IL. In addition, Nextech will also showcase features and functionalities from its award-winning, cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR), IntelleChartPRO.

To better address industry shifts and educate physicians, Nextech will present several educational panel and speaking sessions at AAO addressing topics like compliance and improving patient care. Speakers and panelists include practicing Ophthalmologist and Nextech’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Montzka, Vice President of Regulatory at Nextech Courtney Tesvich, IntelleChartPRO users and industry experts. Topics will include:

  • Improve Patient Care Leveraging Clinical Efficiency — Attendees can explore the specific EMR features that can lead to saving time and increasing patient care.

  • All things Compliance — In this session, attendees can review the latest regulatory changes, future regulatory environment and learn how accurate coding and assisted compliance in an EMR can take the stress out of reporting.

  • New Innovations — This session will demonstrate the newest features of IntelleChartPRO, including upcoming enhancements like surgery planner, referral letter improvements and ASC-related solutions.

  • Switching Your EMR — This interactive panel will include Nextech end-users discussing their experiences switching to IntelleChartPRO and best practices for preparing staff and integrating a new EMR into a system.

Attendees at AAO 2018 can visit Nextech booth #2262 to experience hands-on demos of these features, book a consultation with a compliance expert, revenue cycle management specialist or an Ophthalmology practice solution expert, and so much more.

“Our teams look forward to AAO every year because it represents such a great opportunity for education and growth with some of the brightest people in our industry. We’re proud to offer our in-booth sessions this year to further engage in the conversation and deepen our partnership with clients,” said Mike Scarbrough, Nextech’s President and CEO.

“Ophthalmologists are deeply impacted by industry and regulatory changes, and often have difficulty juggling these shifts. This includes ongoing practice responsibilities and the increasing pressure to see more patients to increase the bottom line. Our technology innovations and industry expertise assist in alleviating both of these problems.”

Along with in-booth education opportunities, Nextech will also showcase the industry-leading, ophthalmology-specific EMR, IntelleChartPRO. The IRIS Registry’s integrated solution includes features such as Shared Care, adaptive template design, built-in analytics, streamlined charting and advanced drawing tools.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com

