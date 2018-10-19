NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results on November 6, 2018, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 6, 2018 (or 9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 6, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: 7667738

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 14, 2018 07:59 am ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Conference ID: 7667738

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, founded in November 2014. NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering premium smart electric vehicles and being the best user enterprise. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive, convenient and innovative charging solutions and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater high performance electric SUV in China from June 2018 and plans to launch ES6, a 5-seater premium electric SUV in late 2018.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

NIO Inc.

Jade Wei

Tel: +86-21-6908-3681

Email: ir@nio.com

Heather Diwu

Tel: +86-10-5687-4108

Email: ir@nio.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

Email: nio@tpg-ir.com

Source: NIO