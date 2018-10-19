19/10/2018 09:49:00

Notice of EGM

Invesco Markets III Plc - Notice of EGM

London, October 19

Re:       Proposal for adoption of an International Central Securities Depositary Model of Settlement for Participating Shares in the Company

Dublin, 19 October 2018

                                                                                                        Invesco Markets III plc (the "Company")

Dear Shareholder

We are writing to you in your capacity as a Shareholder to notify you of a proposal to centralise the settlement of trading in Participating Shares of all Funds of the Company in an International Central Securities Depositary (“ICSD”) structure (the “ICSD Settlement Model”).

It is proposed that the Company will adopt an ICSD Settlement Model in place of the Current Settlement Model. Under the Scheme, it is proposed to transfer the legal (but not beneficial) interest in all Participating Shares in the Non-ICSD Funds as at the Effective Date to the Common Depositary’s Nominee, which will hold the legal title in the Participating Shares as nominee for the Common Depositary. While the legal interest in all Participating Shares will transfer to the Common Depositary’s Nominee, Investors will continue to hold a beneficial interest in the same number of Participating Shares in the same Fund(s) under the ICSD Settlement Model as they held immediately prior to the Effective Date under the Current Settlement Model and will be able to direct the exercise of their rights in respect of such Participating Shares to the same extent that they can at the moment under the Current Settlement Model.

The Directors of the Company have resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at 10.30AM Irish time on 16 November 2018 at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. A notice convening the EGM (“EGM Notice”) is available on etf.invesco.com.  A copy of the EGM Notice has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

If approved by the requisite majorities of Shareholders and sanctioned by the High Court, it is anticipated that the Scheme will become effective on a date in the first quarter of 2019, to be determined by the High Court.

Adoption of the ICSD Settlement Model will not change the manner in which investments in the Funds are managed.

Shareholders may obtain copies of the Prospectus, Key Investor Information Documents, the latest annual and semi-annual reports and the Articles of Association free of charge at the registered office of the Company and from their respective local agents in the countries in which the Company is registered. In Switzerland, the prospectus, key investor information, the Umbrella Fund's Articles of Association and the annual and semi-annual reports of the Umbrella Fund are available free of charge from the offices of the Swiss representative, Invesco Asset Management (Switzerland) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich available. BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES, Paris, Succursale de Zurich, Selnaustrasse 16,8022 Zurich assumes the role of Paying Agent in Switzerland.

All capitalised terms used in this notice shall bear the same meaning as the capitalised and defined terms used in the Prospectus of the Company.

If you have any queries arising from this notice, please call Invesco on +44 (0)20 3370 1123 or contact us at legaletf@invesco.com.

Fund Name

ISIN

Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF DistIE00BD0Q9673
Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETFIE00BZ4BMM98
Invesco EuroMTS Cash 3 Months UCITS ETFIE00B3BPCH51
Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETFIE00BYYXBF44
Invesco FTSE RAFI All World 3000 UCITS ETFIE00B23LNQ02
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETFIE00B23D9570
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETFIE00B23D8Y98
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETFIE00B23D8X81
Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETFIE00BDZCKK11
Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETFIE00B23D9240
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF DistIE0032077012
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETFIE00B23LNN70
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETFIE00B23D8S39
Invesco FTSE UK High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETFIE00BYYXBD20
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETFIE00BLSNMW37
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF DistIE00BWTN6Y99
Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETFIE00BX8ZXS68
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF CHF Hdg AccIE00BYVTMY13
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF EUR Hdg AccIE00BYVTMZ20
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF GBP Hdg AccIE00BYVTN047
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF GBP Hdg AccIE00BYVTMW98
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF EUR Hdg AccIE00BYVTMS52
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF CHF Hdg AccIE00BYVTMT69
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF CHF Hdg AccIE00BYVTMX06
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF AccIE00BFZXGZ54

