Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr.

ORION CORPORATION         MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 October 2018 at 13.45 EEST

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

 Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr. Legal Person

Position:

 Closely associated person
 

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name:

 Lappalainen Timo

Position:

 Chief Executive Officer
 
     

Initial Notification

 

Reference number:

 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20181019105053_2
     

Issuer

Name:

 Orion Oyj

LEI:

 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
     

Transaction details

Transaction date:

 2018-10-17

Venue:

 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Nature of the transaction:

 Disposal
 

Instrument:

 Share

ISIN:

 FI0009014377
 

Volume:

 649

Unit price:

 31.96000 Euro
 

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

 649

Volume weighted average price:

 31.96000 Euro
     

Transaction details

Transaction date:

 2018-10-17

Venue:

 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Nature of the transaction:

 Disposal
 

Instrument:

 Share

ISIN:

 FI0009014377
 

Volume:

 36

Unit price:

 31.96000 Euro
 

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

 36

Volume weighted average price:

 31.96000 Euro
     

Transaction details

Transaction date:

 2018-10-17

Venue:

 NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the transaction:

 Disposal
 

Instrument:

 Share

ISIN:

 FI0009014377
 

Volume:

 657

Unit price:

 31.96000 Euro

Volume:

 223

Unit price:

 31.62000 Euro
 

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

 880

Volume weighted average price:

 31.87384 Euro

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari
President and CEO    SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo

www.orion.fi

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire

