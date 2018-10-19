ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 October 2018 at 13.45 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr.
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
| Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr.
| Legal Person
Position:
| Closely associated person
|
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:
| Lappalainen Timo
Position:
| Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
Initial Notification
|
Reference number:
| 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20181019105053_2
|
|
|
Issuer
Name:
| Orion Oyj
LEI:
| 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
|
|
|
Transaction details
Transaction date:
| 2018-10-17
Venue:
| BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Nature of the transaction:
| Disposal
|
Instrument:
| Share
ISIN:
| FI0009014377
|
Volume:
| 649
Unit price:
| 31.96000 Euro
|
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
| 649
Volume weighted average price:
| 31.96000 Euro
|
|
|
Transaction details
Transaction date:
| 2018-10-17
Venue:
| BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Nature of the transaction:
| Disposal
|
Instrument:
| Share
ISIN:
| FI0009014377
|
Volume:
| 36
Unit price:
| 31.96000 Euro
|
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
| 36
Volume weighted average price:
| 31.96000 Euro
|
|
|
Transaction details
Transaction date:
| 2018-10-17
Venue:
| NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:
| Disposal
|
Instrument:
| Share
ISIN:
| FI0009014377
|
Volume:
| 657
Unit price:
| 31.96000 Euro
Volume:
| 223
Unit price:
| 31.62000 Euro
|
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
| 880
Volume weighted average price:
| 31.87384 Euro
Orion Corporation
| Timo Lappalainen
| Olli Huotari
| President and CEO
| SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire