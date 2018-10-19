Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr.

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 October 2018 at 13.45 EEST

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sydäntutkimussäätiö sr. Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Lappalainen Timo Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20181019105053_2 Issuer Name: Orion Oyj LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-10-17 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 649 Unit price: 31.96000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 649 Volume weighted average price: 31.96000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-10-17 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 36 Unit price: 31.96000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 36 Volume weighted average price: 31.96000 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-10-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009014377 Volume: 657 Unit price: 31.96000 Euro Volume: 223 Unit price: 31.62000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 880 Volume weighted average price: 31.87384 Euro

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

