Presidio Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) (“Presidio” or the “Company”), a leading North American IT solutions provider delivering Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for middle-market customers, has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2018. Financial results will be released after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Presidio's Investor Relations website at https://investors.presidio.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Presidio's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2018, through November 14, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13683814.

ABOUT PRESIDIO

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for middle-market customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2018, we serve approximately 8,000 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion dollar industry leader.  We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry.  Presidio is majority owned by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).  For more information visit: www.presidio.com.

Source: Presidio, Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

866-232-3762

investors@presidio.com

Presidio Future Built blue.png

