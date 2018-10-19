19/10/2018 00:55:54

Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”

Providing a global leading advertising platform to clients in the Japanese market

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten, Inc. and AdRoll Group today announced that the two companies have reached an agreement regarding the establishment of Rakuten AdRoll K.K., a joint venture that will bring a world-class performance advertising platform combining Rakuten’s big data with AdRoll Group’s expertise at accelerating the customer journey, with data-driven advertising and intelligent orchestration, to clients in the Japanese market. Clients will begin to use products from the new joint venture starting November 1, 2018.

“By connecting our merchants and clients with the world’s leading performance advertising platform, they will be able to create integrated marketing campaigns directly inside our platform,” said Makoto Arima, Group Executive Vice President and CRO of Rakuten. “This access will be a huge leap for many of our merchants and clients, some of whom have limited experience in digital advertising campaigns and will now have access to best-in-class solutions. Our merchants and clients are gaining an impactful way to leverage the big data Rakuten currently collects. By using this data with AdRoll Group’s customer identity technology and expertise, they will receive relevant, personalized product advertising and recommendations to continue to engage and influence their audience.”

AdRoll Group focuses on accelerating business growth for clients through its product portfolio of customer intelligence, activation, and measurement technologies. The company has worked with more than 37,000 clients globally to generate over $228 billion in revenue on behalf of clients.

“We’ve built our Growth Platform so companies like Rakuten can adapt and leverage it in ways that work best for their customers and users,” said Toby Gabriner, CEO of AdRoll Group. “For Rakuten advertisers, they will not only have access to quality customer data and insights, but also more importantly, the tools to activate it. The Rakuten AdRoll joint venture will empower merchants to grow revenue by delivering highly relevant and personalized user experiences.”

Rakuten’s big data assets, which include approximately 99 million Rakuten IDs, will be utilized to provide clients with full-funnel marketing solutions suited to every stage of the consumer journey. In May 2018, Rakuten consolidated its suite of advertising-related products under the Rakuten Marketing Platform brand to offer client companies a more integrated approach to marketing.

Rakuten and AdRoll Group will work together to provide a variety of integrated marketing solutions through Rakuten AdRoll.

About the AdRoll Group

In 2007 AdRoll, Inc., now AdRoll Group, was founded with the objective of helping big and small businesses turn their customer data into high-performance marketing. From this inspiration, AdRoll, Inc. grew to AdRoll Group, the Growth Platform Company. Organized around world-class data and automation, the company is home to AdRoll, the E-commerce Growth Platform, and RollWorks, the B2B Growth Platform. Each division is able to leverage shared platform capabilities, BidIQ artificial intelligence, and the IntentMap, a data co-op of more than 1.2 billion digital profiles, to solve online growth and connections for over 37,000 marketers worldwide.

AdRoll Group is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in New York, Dublin, Sydney, London, Tokyo, Chicago and Salt Lake City. Learn more at https://www.adrollgroup.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 15,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

