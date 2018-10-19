19/10/2018 13:15:00

Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding N.V, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK,, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT), and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

BAM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BAM

BDX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BDX

IPGP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IPGP

ASML DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASML

ANAT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ANAT

MDGL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MDGL

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM), Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT), and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC (BAM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brookfield Asset Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Brookfield Asset Management reported revenue of $13,276.00MM vs $9,444.00MM (up 40.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.19 (up 226.32%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brookfield Asset Management reported revenue of $40,786.00MM vs $24,411.00MM (up 67.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.58 (down 13.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BAM

-----------------------------------------

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BDX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Becton, Dickinson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Becton, Dickinson reported revenue of $4,278.00MM vs $3,035.00MM (up 40.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.08 vs -$0.75. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Becton, Dickinson reported revenue of $12,093.00MM vs $12,483.00MM (down 3.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.70 vs $4.59 (up 2.40%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $12.62 and is expected to report on November 6th, 2018.

To read the full Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BDX

-----------------------------------------

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION (IPGP) REPORT OVERVIEW

IPG Photonics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $413.61MM vs $369.37MM (up 11.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.27 vs $1.95 (up 16.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, IPG Photonics reported revenue of $1,408.89MM vs $1,006.17MM (up 40.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.50 vs $4.91 (up 32.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.95 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IPGP

-----------------------------------------

ASML HOLDING N.V. (ASML) REPORT OVERVIEW

ASML Holding N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ASML Holding N.V reported revenue of $3,268.20MM vs $2,311.96MM (up 41.36%) and basic earnings per share $1.63 vs $1.19 (up 37.51%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ASML Holding N.V reported revenue of $10,232.38MM vs $7,519.07MM (up 36.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.57 vs $3.83 (up 45.53%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.63 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

To read the full ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASML

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY (ANAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

American National Insurance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, American National Insurance reported revenue of $952.07MM vs $834.09MM (up 14.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.13 vs $1.34 (up 133.58%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American National Insurance reported revenue of $3,411.00MM vs $3,227.95MM (up 5.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $18.35 vs $6.73 (up 172.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full American National Insurance Company (ANAT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ANAT

-----------------------------------------

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (MDGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.52 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

To read the full Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MDGL

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

