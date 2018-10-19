Research Report Identifies Loxo Oncology, Atrion, Alexander's, Broadridge Financial Solutions, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Conagra Brands with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO), Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF), and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 17th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

LOXO ONCOLOGY, INC. (LOXO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Loxo Oncology's Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.83 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ATRION CORPORATION (ATRI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Atrion's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Atrion reported revenue of $38.85MM vs $36.16MM (up 7.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.75 vs $5.44 (down 12.68%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Atrion reported revenue of $146.60MM vs $143.49MM (up 2.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $19.82 vs $15.12 (up 31.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ALEXANDER'S, INC. (ALX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alexander's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Alexander's reported revenue of $58.25MM vs $57.19MM (up 1.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.43 vs $4.04 (down 15.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alexander's reported revenue of $230.57MM vs $226.94MM (up 1.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $15.74 vs $16.91 (down 6.92%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (BR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Broadridge Financial Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Broadridge Financial Solutions reported revenue of $1,320.40MM vs $1,345.80MM (down 1.89%) and basic earnings per share $1.77 vs $1.60 (up 10.63%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Broadridge Financial Solutions reported revenue of $4,329.90MM vs $4,142.60MM (up 4.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.66 vs $2.77 (up 32.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.06 and is expected to report on August 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES, INC. (IFF) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Flavors & Fragrances' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, International Flavors & Fragrances reported revenue of $920.02MM vs $842.86MM (up 9.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.25 vs $1.39 (down 10.07%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Flavors & Fragrances reported revenue of $3,398.72MM vs $3,116.35MM (up 9.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.73 vs $5.07 (down 26.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.86 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CONAGRA BRANDS INC. (CAG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Conagra Brands' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Conagra Brands reported revenue of $1,834.40MM vs $1,804.20MM (up 1.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.37 (up 21.62%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Conagra Brands reported revenue of $7,938.30MM vs $7,826.90MM (up 1.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.00 vs $1.48 (up 35.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.48 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

