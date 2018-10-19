Riviera Resources Raises Third Quarter 2018 Upstream Guidance, Revises Up Its EBITDA Range on Its First Midstream Processing Plant and Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: RVRA) (“Riviera” or the “Company”) raises guidance for the third quarter 2018 and announces its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

The Company highlights the following updates to third quarter 2018 guidance:

Production guidance has been raised by approximately 4.5% primarily due to higher non-op activity in the Anadarko Basin and less downtime across many of our asset areas.

Adjusted EBITDAX of $12 million versus previous guidance of $4 million driven by higher upstream production and lower severance costs.

The Company’s consolidated cash balance at the end of the quarter is estimated to be approximately $157 million, approximately $57 million higher than previous guidance. The higher cash balance was driven by lower capital spending, higher adjusted EBITDAX and more cash being returned from LINN Energy, Inc. (“LNGG”) due to an earlier consolidation of LNGG with Roan Resources, LLC than had previously been forecasted.

Blue Mountain Midstream Business Updates

Blue Mountain has made considerable progress in mitigating long term widening price basis at its index points. As a result of these efforts, Blue Mountain is estimating that its first processing plant, when full, will generate EBITDA between $110-$125 million, up from its previous guidance of $100-$125 million.

Blue Mountain’s existing arrangements provide for mitigation of the basis exposure with an expected elimination of the basis exposure not later than the first quarter of 2020. However, due to current exposure to widening basis, the mid-point of the Company's guidance with respect to third quarter 2018 other revenues related to the Blue Mountain Midstream business has been lowered by approximately $2 million. In addition, sustained volume ramp up at the cryogenic plant has been limited by normal, one-time outages for ongoing compression installation needed to allow the plant to operate at full capacity as well as downstream tie-ins required to increase take away capacity. The estimated third quarter throughput has been revised to 123 MMcf/d versus a guidance range of 125 MMcf/d to 140 MMcf/d. As a result of these short term developments, the Company expects weaker margins to continue into the fourth quarter of 2018.

Updated Third Quarter 2018 Guidance

The information below provides investors with updated third quarter 2018 guidance estimates.

Previous Guidance Q3 2018E Updated Guidance Q 3 2018E Net Production (MMcfe/d) 275 – 305 296 – 309 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 225 – 250 238 – 248 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,300 – 1,500 1,400 – 1,500 NGL (Bbls/d) 6,900 – 7,700 8,200 – 8,600 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 9,000 - $ 13,000 $ 9,000 - $ 11,000 Blue Mountain Midstream business $ 3,000 - $ 6,000 $ 2,250 - $ 2,500 Other $ 6,000 - $ 7,000 $ 6,750 - $ 8,500 Costs (in thousands) $ 48,000 – $ 54,000 $ 50,000 – $ 55,000 Lease operating expenses $ 23,000 – $ 25,000 $ 22,000 – $ 24,000 Transportation expenses $ 19,000 – $ 21,000 $ 21,000 – $ 23,000 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 6,000 – $ 8,000 $ 7,000 – $ 8,000 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (2) $ 22,000 – $ 24,000 $ 26,000 – $ 27,000 General and administrative- severance expenses $ 12,000 – $ 14,000 $ 7,500 – $ 8,500 Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 4,000(3) $ 12,000(4) Oil and natural gas capital $ 16,000 $ 7,500 Blue Mountain Midstream capital $ 29,000 $ 22,500 Total capital $ 50,000 $ 34,000 Cash balance as of 9/30/2018 (in thousands) $ 100,000 $ 157,000 Weighted Average NYMEX Differentials Natural gas (MMBtu) ($ 0.47) – ($ 0.38) ($ 0.37) – ($ 0.33) Oil (Bbl) ($ 5.05) – ($ 4.55) $ 3.25– $ 3.75 NGL price as a % of crude oil price 36% – 41% 42% – 44%

(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities (2) Excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses (3) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $13 million, spin transaction costs of $6 million, land diligence costs of $1 million (4) Includes a reduction to Adjusted EBITDAX for certain non-recurring estimated G&A expenses, including severance expenses of $8 million, spin transaction costs of $7 million, land diligence costs of $1 million

Third Quarter Earnings Release / Form 10 Q

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2018 results and expects to file its third quarter form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (877) 706-1090, or (857) 270-6216 for international calls using Conference ID: 6034478. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com .

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera’s properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, Michigan/Illinois, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

