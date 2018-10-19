Salt Lake Marriott Downtown Offers Direct Access to City Creek Shopping

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek announces the opening of its new elevator just in time for the holiday shopping season. The new elevator offers hotel guests direct access to the popular City Creek Shopping Center. In partnership with the area’s best shopping center, the hotel offers guests a way to avoid the weather and the elements, taking advantage of covered shopping from the hotel.

In addition to the announcement, the hotel is also offering a holiday shopping package , which includes exclusive discounts for guests in town looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. With the elevator officially opened and the holiday shopping season now underway in Salt Lake City, now is an ideal time to take advantage of the hotel’s limited time offer.

Holiday shoppers flocking to City Creek Center can use the elevator to access the hotel and enjoy a meal at Elevations featuring dishes made from freshly-sourced local ingredients. Savor classic American cuisine updated with Utah's bold flavors in the hotel’s welcoming downtown restaurant. The ski-lodge ambiance creates a relaxing setting, ideal for starting the day over breakfast, meeting with clients or catching up with family.

Guests can also fuel up for their shopping adventure by stopping by Starbucks®, conveniently located at the hotel, for their favorite coffee drink and treats. Grab a coffee on your way to shopping at City Creek or pick up a gift card to give to friends or family.

With a prime location near historic Temple Square, the Salt Palace Convention Center and some of the best shopping in the area, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown makes for an unforgettable holiday shopping destination this season.

For more information or to book the hotel’s holiday shopping package, call +1 801-531-0800.

About Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

Located in the heart of SLC, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek offers superior services and a host of amenities for every traveler. Guests of the family-friendly hotel will enjoy spacious rooms with premium products and beautiful views of the city. Dine in the popular restaurant, Elevations, featuring the hotel’s delicious, locally-sourced creations or meet for drinks at the contemporary Destinations Lounge. Stretch your muscles in the 24-hour fitness center or relax in the indoor/outdoor pool. The hotel’s versatile venues are ideal for every event, including business meetings, social gatherings and weddings. When it's time to explore, you'll discover some of Salt Lake City's most famous attractions nearby, including Temple Square, Salt Palace Convention Center, University of Utah and high-end shopping at City Creek, next door.

