19/10/2018 17:15:45

Salt Lake Marriott Downtown Offers Direct Access to City Creek Shopping

Elevator offering guests direct access to City Creek Shopping Center now open

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek announces the opening of its new elevator just in time for the holiday shopping season. The new elevator offers hotel guests direct access to the popular City Creek Shopping Center. In partnership with the area’s best shopping center, the hotel offers guests a way to avoid the weather and the elements, taking advantage of covered shopping from the hotel.

In addition to the announcement, the hotel is also offering a holiday shopping package, which includes exclusive discounts for guests in town looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. With the elevator officially opened and the holiday shopping season now underway in Salt Lake City, now is an ideal time to take advantage of the hotel’s limited time offer.

Holiday shoppers flocking to City Creek Center can use the elevator to access the hotel and enjoy a meal at Elevations featuring dishes made from freshly-sourced local ingredients. Savor classic American cuisine updated with Utah's bold flavors in the hotel’s welcoming downtown restaurant. The ski-lodge ambiance creates a relaxing setting, ideal for starting the day over breakfast, meeting with clients or catching up with family.

Guests can also fuel up for their shopping adventure by stopping by Starbucks®, conveniently located at the hotel, for their favorite coffee drink and treats. Grab a coffee on your way to shopping at City Creek or pick up a gift card to give to friends or family.

With a prime location near historic Temple Square, the Salt Palace Convention Center and some of the best shopping in the area, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown makes for an unforgettable holiday shopping destination this season.

For more information or to book the hotel’s holiday shopping package, call +1 801-531-0800.

About Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

Located in the heart of SLC, Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek offers superior services and a host of amenities for every traveler. Guests of the family-friendly hotel will enjoy spacious rooms with premium products and beautiful views of the city. Dine in the popular restaurant, Elevations, featuring the hotel’s delicious, locally-sourced creations or meet for drinks at the contemporary Destinations Lounge. Stretch your muscles in the 24-hour fitness center or relax in the indoor/outdoor pool. The hotel’s versatile venues are ideal for every event, including business meetings, social gatherings and weddings. When it's time to explore, you'll discover some of Salt Lake City's most famous attractions nearby, including Temple Square, Salt Palace Convention Center, University of Utah and high-end shopping at City Creek, next door.

CONTACT: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek

75 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 USA

+1 801-531-0800

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/slcut-salt-lake-marriott-downtown-at-city-creek/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60aa4b67-5b53-40d2-993f-d27446d0f019

 

M_Marriott_logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
28
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
3
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
4
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
5
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:24
Ampio October 24th Investor Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMPE
18:20
Dynacor Produces 19,982 Oz in Q3-2018
18:03
INAP’s Highly Customized Solution for Global Leader in Application Network Delivery Goes Live in Seattle
18:00
Nextech to Offer Educational Sessions and EMR Innovations at AAO 2018
17:59
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
17:49
Timetable for Audited Accounts and Company Update
17:47
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LCI, OPK, MCHP and CPB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17:40
Announcing the launch of the KODAKOne Post-Licensing Portal (PLP)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 18:53:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-19 19:53:53 - 2018-10-19 18:53:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY