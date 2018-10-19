20/10/2018 00:35:58

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS

Related content
19 Oct - 
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ..
19 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LOGM SKX PVG USAT ALNY MGTI HAS HTHT..
17 Oct - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky,..

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hasbro, Inc. (“Hasbro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:  HAS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Hasbro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 23, 2017, Hasbro issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the period ended October 1, 2017.  Hasbro reported a 5% decline in the Company’s U.S. and Canada segment’s quarterly operating profit to $217.3 million, or 21.9% of net revenues, compared to $228 million, or 24.4% of net revenues in 2016, citing the impact of the Toys “R” Us, Inc. bankruptcy filing.  That same day, Hasbro held a conference call with investors and analysts, during which the Company stated that it faced continued “tough economic conditions” in the U.K. and Brazil, which it “anticipate[d] will continue for the remainder of the year.”

Following these disclosures, Hasbro’s stock price fell $8.44 per share, or 8.6%, to close at $89.75 per share on October 23, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:35 HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
19 Oct HAS
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) of the November 27, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations
19 Oct SKX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LOGM SKX PVG USAT ALNY MGTI HAS HTHT GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17 Oct HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Oct HAS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAS, ADNT and SFIX
14 Oct HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Oct HAS
HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
12 Oct HAS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA, HAS and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Oct HAS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
11 Oct HAS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, TGTX, HAS and CPB

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sanofi receives positive CHMP opinion for dengue vaccine
2
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
3
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue
4
Edgewater Directors Declare Conditional Special Cash Dividend
5
Kiadis Pharma raises €31.2 million in a private placement of 3.9 million new shares

Related stock quotes

Hasbro Inc 98.04 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:51
UPDATE – GrandOmics Biosciences Offers Genetic Test Using the Saphyr System for Molecular Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in China
01:44
FSIS Recall Release 101-2018 Salmonella and Lm
01:20
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Pretium Resources, Inc. and Certain Officers – PVG
00:40
Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:37
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Adient plc. and Certain Officers – ADNT
00:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
00:30
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 October 2018 02:49:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-20 03:49:24 - 2018-10-20 02:49:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY