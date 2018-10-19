20/10/2018 00:39:48

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

Related content
18 Oct - 
Mercury Systems Receives $3.7M in Orders for BuiltSECU..
18 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Sy..
16 Oct - 
Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 201..

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article reporting that China had infiltrated 30 U.S. companies by inserting a chip into motherboards manufactured by Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro”).  Then, on October 17, 2018, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report stating that “Spruce Point finds evidence to suggest that Mercury . . . could be one of the companies affected” by the infiltration described in the Bloomberg article, and asserted that Spruce Point “can demonstrate recent actions taken by management to obscure the relationship.”  Specifically, the Spruce Point report noted that Mercury and two of its subsidiaries—Themis Computers and Germane Systems—“each sells servers and other related IT equipment containing [Super Micro] motherboards to the Navy and other military branches” and that all three entities “listed [Super Micro] as a ‘technology partner’ on their respective websites until last week, when nearly all references to the relationship were abruptly and surreptitiously removed between October 8-9 without explanation.”  Mercury further asserted that “[t]he existence of [Super Micro] motherboards in Mercury’s rugged servers presents difficult-to-quantify tail risks, but could force product recalls and expensive supply chain adjustments, among other costly actions.”  On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 17, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:39 MRCY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
18 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $3.7M in Orders for BuiltSECURE Memory Devices for Advanced C2I Application
18 Oct MRCY
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MRCY Investors to Contact the Firm
16 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on October 30, 2018
08 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Adds Over 50 Models To Its Rugged Server Product Line
02 Oct MRCY
Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Wideband, OpenVPX Clock Module Optimized for System Flexibility
27 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $9.2M Order for Custom Radiation-Tolerant Solid-State Drive Devices
25 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Receives $5.0M Order for Rugged Naval Radar Processing Subsystems
25 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems to Host 19th Annual Investor Conference November 6, 2018
19 Sep MRCY
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sanofi receives positive CHMP opinion for dengue vaccine
2
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
3
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue
4
Edgewater Directors Declare Conditional Special Cash Dividend
5
Kiadis Pharma raises €31.2 million in a private placement of 3.9 million new shares

Related stock quotes

Mercury Systems Inc 47.18 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:51
UPDATE – GrandOmics Biosciences Offers Genetic Test Using the Saphyr System for Molecular Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in China
01:44
FSIS Recall Release 101-2018 Salmonella and Lm
01:20
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Pretium Resources, Inc. and Certain Officers – PVG
00:40
Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:37
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Adient plc. and Certain Officers – ADNT
00:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
00:30
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 October 2018 02:49:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-20 03:49:01 - 2018-10-20 02:49:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY