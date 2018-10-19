20/10/2018 00:30:26

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW

Related content
19 Oct - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on W.W. Graing..
17 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
11 Jun - 
Recent Analysis Shows Ford Motor, Lions Gate Entertainm..

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (“Grainger” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  GWW).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Grainger and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 16, 2018, W.W. Grainger reported the Company’s financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2018.  Among other results, W.W. Grainger reported earnings of $104.4 million, or $1.82 per share, down 36% from a year earlier, citing a $139 million impairment charge related to its Cromwell business in the U.K., reflecting a slower growth trajectory and structural issues. 

Following this news, W.W. Grainger’s stock price fell $38.00 per share, or 11.95%, to close at $280.01 per share on October 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:30 GWW
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW
19 Oct GWW
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on W.W. Grainger, Jabil, Grand Canyon Education, Sage Therapeutics, H. B. Fuller, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
17 Oct GWW
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of W.W. Grainger, Inc.
11 Jun F
Recent Analysis Shows Ford Motor, Lions Gate Entertainment, America's Car-Mart, W.W. Grainger, Berry Global Group, and NACCO Industries Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
22 Jan KSU
Research Report Identifies Arista Networks, Kansas City Southern, US Foods Holding, W.W. Grainger, Hawkins, and CRA International, Inc with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Nov BBY
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Schlumberger N.V, W.W. Grainger, Best Buy Co., Acadia Realty Trust, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, and Gannett Co. — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
26 Oct CI
New Research Coverage Highlights Cigna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Raytheon, W. W. Grainger, Waters, and Cummins – Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sanofi receives positive CHMP opinion for dengue vaccine
2
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
3
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue
4
Edgewater Directors Declare Conditional Special Cash Dividend
5
Kiadis Pharma raises €31.2 million in a private placement of 3.9 million new shares

Related stock quotes

W.W. Grainger Inc 276.28 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:51
UPDATE – GrandOmics Biosciences Offers Genetic Test Using the Saphyr System for Molecular Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in China
01:44
FSIS Recall Release 101-2018 Salmonella and Lm
01:20
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Pretium Resources, Inc. and Certain Officers – PVG
00:40
Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:37
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Adient plc. and Certain Officers – ADNT
00:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
00:30
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 October 2018 02:49:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-20 03:49:31 - 2018-10-20 02:49:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY