19/10/2018 19:16:59

SmartDraw Reports Strong Momentum for Open API as Data to Diagram Market Heats Up

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDraw Software, the leading provider of diagramming software, today announced building momentum of its recently-announced Open API to assist in building applications that generate a diagram from external data. In the 30 days since announcement SmartDraw has seen a 22 percent increase in daily unique users, and has had several enterprise customers and system integrators enter into its SmartDraw Open API developer program.

Data visualization software typically takes XY datasets and displays them as a graph. Until recently there has been no data visualization software for non-XY data, such as hierarchical or relational data. SmartDraw released its Open API in early September, allowing developers to use SmartDraw’s Intelligent Formatting Engine to generate virtually any type of diagram from any data source.   Unlike competitive products, SmartDraw’s Open API allows developers to build sophisticated data-to-diagram functionality on their own, without any development effort from SmartDraw.

After a multiple year development effort, this API is currently being used in the Atlassian ecosystem to generate Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) diagrams from Jira data, Jira dependency trees, Confluence space maps and many other diagrams from data stored in these apps. Outside of the ecosystem, it is used to build class diagrams from source code in Github, ER diagrams from SQL databases and sitemaps from Google sitemap XML files.

Example of a PI planning board (SAFe) from Jira data automatically rendered in SmartDraw:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/661cdaee-f57e-489e-8757-3776bb35a1a8

This week diagramming software maker Lucid Software announced a $72m capital raise to develop “capabilities to automatically create diagrams and merge visuals with external data sources” as part of their LucidChart application, implying that they too will eventually enter this exciting new market.

For More Information

To learn more about SmartDraw’s Open API visit:

https://www.smartdraw.com/developers/

Additional Resources

  • Twitter

  • YouTube

    • About SmartDraw

    SmartDraw spent the last 24 years helping organizations create complex, powerful visuals quickly and easily.  SmartDraw visuals help to clarify communication, improve operations, implement plans and complete projects on time. Three-fourths of Fortune 500 companies use SmartDraw, as do more than 300,000 public, private and government organizations worldwide. Founded in 1994, SmartDraw is privately held, with headquarters in San Diego, California. For more information or to try SmartDraw, please visit www.SmartDraw.com.

    MEDIA CONTACT

    Holly Hagerman

    Connect Marketing

    801-373-7888

    hollyh@connectmarketing.com

    smartdraw_logo.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    16 Oct
    DANSKE
    Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
    34
    15 Oct
    DANSKE
    Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
    31
    07:58
    DANSKE
    Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
    28
    13 Oct
    PNDORA
    Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
    21
    14 Oct
    DANSKE
    En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
    18
    18 Oct
    I:DAX
    Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
    17
    17 Oct
    VELO
      Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
    15
    16 Oct
    VELO
    HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
    14
    15 Oct
    VELO
    Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
    14
    13 Oct
    CHEMM
    @Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
    2
    Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
    3
    Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
    4
    Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
    5
    Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:37
    CORRECTION - Puration Inc Speculative Buy To $0.25 Target PPS
    19:35
    Barrick Announces Favorable ISS Recommendation for Randgold Merger
    19:30
    Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Orange County
    19:18
    Vital Vio CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Costello Among Goldman Sachs’ “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2018”
    19:16
    SmartDraw Reports Strong Momentum for Open API as Data to Diagram Market Heats Up
    19:15
    Broadstone Net Lease Provides Update on Impact of Hurricane Michael
    19:15
    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
    19:00
    Element Fleet Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call
    18:59
    ALGAE DYNAMICS CORP CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF CDN$947,000 UNIT OFFERING

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    19 October 2018 19:56:56
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-19 20:56:56 - 2018-10-19 19:56:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY