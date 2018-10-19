SolarWinds Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds , a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on October 19, 2018 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “SWI,” and the offering is expected to close on October 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, SolarWinds has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Jefferies LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The shares are being sold pursuant to a registration statement declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 18, 2018. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering of these securities will only be made by means of a written prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, e-mail: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 866-803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, telephone: 800-221-1037 or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SolarWinds’ current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to SolarWinds’ expectations regarding the commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the completion of the public offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

