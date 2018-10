Stericycle to Participate in Morningstar’s Management Behind the Moat Conference in November

Related content Stericycle Appoints Cindy J. Miller as President and Ch.. Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Quad Graphi.. Stericycle, Inc. Announces Completion of Mandatory Conv..

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference in Chicago with Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Koenig hosting investor meetings on Wednesday, November 7th.

Stericycle’s press releases and other information are available on the Company’s website at www.stericycle.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012