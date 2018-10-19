The 2018 International Code Council Annual Conference begins this weekend

Washington, D.C., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Code Council is hosting its 2018 Annual Conference, Code Hearings and Expo in Richmond, Va., from October 21-29, 2018. This important industry event offers insights from compelling experts and top-notch trainers on building safety, sustainability, innovation, plumbing, disaster mitigation and more. Bringing together professionals from across the built environment, the 2018 program includes special networking events, historic building tours and education sessions.

Top hoarding expert Matt Paxton from the hit television show Hoarders will share his expertise on a topic inextricably linked to building, fire prevention and the codes. Attendees will also hear from industry leaders from ASTM International, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the World Bank. Topics covered this year include fire and life safety, trends in building inspection technology, hurricane recovery, and post-earthquake damage assessment.

A variety of educational sessions will provide attendees the opportunity to earn continuing education units. A special plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas education track will include sessions about significant changes to the International Codes (I-Codes) and the residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning design process.

“Our annual event brings together code officials, architects, engineers, contractors, home builders and others from across the building and construction industry to learn about the latest in building science and the codes,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “We’re grateful to our generous sponsors for helping to make this year’s conference program one of our most wide-ranging yet.”

At the Building Safety & Design Expo, building and construction professionals will exchange critical information on the latest technologies with manufacturers, suppliers and other industry leaders. Admission is free.

Immediately following the conference, the 2018 Group A Public Comment Hearings will begin, the next step in the development of the 2021 I-Codes. A number of code change proposals are being considered this year that address a wide range of topics, including tall wood buildings, exterior walls, fire safety during construction, A2L and B2L refrigerants, and more. All interested parties are encouraged to participate.

For more information about the Code Council’s 2018 Annual Conference, including registration, schedules, transportation and lodging, visit www.iccsafe.org/conference.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is a member-focused association. It is dedicated to developing model codes and standards used in the design, build and compliance process to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures. Most U.S. communities and many global markets choose the International Codes.

