Trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (373/18)

As from October 22, 2018, paid subscription rights issued by Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.
Instrument:
Paid Subscription Rights
Short name:
KOPY BTA
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011788504
Orderbook ID:
161003
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission. For further information, please call Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB on 08-408 933 50.