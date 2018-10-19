19/10/2018 10:07:51

Trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (373/18)

As from October 22, 2018, paid subscription rights issued by Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.

 

Instrument:

Paid Subscription Rights

Short name:

KOPY BTA

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0011788504

Orderbook ID:

 161003

Market Segment:

 First North STO / 8

Tick size Table:

 MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic Code:

 FNSE

 

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission. For further information, please call Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB on 08-408 933 50.

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
07:58
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
23
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
2
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
3
Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Mountain America Credit Union Continues Utah Jazz “Pass It Along” Community Program

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:19
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018
10:17
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018
10:15
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 2018
10:07
Trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (373/18)
10:05
Trading in subscription rights in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (372/18)
09:58
Service Test Notice
09:49
Notice of EGM
09:47
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
09:23
Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conversion of bond and registration of share capital increase

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 10:37:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-19 11:37:55 - 2018-10-19 10:37:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY