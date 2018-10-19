Trading in subscription rights in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (372/18)

As from October 22, 2018, subscription rights issued by Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 5, 2018.
Instrument:
Subscription Rights
Short name:
KOPY TR
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0011788496
Orderbook ID:
160961
Market Segment:
First North STO / 8
Tick size Table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic Code:
FNSE
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission. For further information, please call Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB on 08-408 933 50.