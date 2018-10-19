19/10/2018 16:11:46

uBreakiFix Grows in Harris County, Opens New Store in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Atascocita, on Monday October 15 in the Atascocita Town Center. The store joins several uBreakiFix locations throughout Harris County, including stores in Houston, Pasadena, Webster, and Spring.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.9 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 350 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Atascocita is the second location for Steve Curtindale, who also owns uBreakiFix Gulfport in Mississippi. For his second location, Curtindale is joined by partners Garlon Pemberton and Warren Dedeaux. Together, they plan to open five more locations in the East Houston area, with the next store planned for Baytown.

“When looking for a location for our first store, we visited Atascocita and knew it was the perfect fit,” Curtindale said. “Not only is this a beautiful part of Texas, but it has a great local business scene, including shopping, restaurants, and retail. We are thrilled to be a part of this community and are looking forward to providing high quality, professional tech repair service for the businesses and consumers here.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 450 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 59 new stores during the first and second quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth throughout the second half of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Atascocita, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

uBreakiFix

Atascocita is located at 19250 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Ste J, Atascocita, TX 77346 and can be reached at: (281) 318-7763. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/atascocita.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S.

In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit

https://www.ubreakifix.com

.

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f0f4c73-2924-425b-832a-8d80ec694542

UBIF_logo-dark-red.png

