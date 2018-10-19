UNSTOPPABLE WARRIOR WOMAN HONORED: Fran Drescher, Sheila E, Gloria Allred and Cindy Cowan Honored At Hollywood’s Legendary Yamashiro

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first event since its founding by international motivational speaker, business and relationship coach Bershan Shaw, hundreds of women came together at Hollywood’s legendary Yamashiro as the Unstoppable Warrior Woman movement honored four women who are unstoppable in four categories. Writer/producer/actress Fran Drescher received the Unstoppable Warrior Woman Award for being an advocate for women’s health. Fran is the founder of the Cancer Schmancer Movement and its progressive Detox Your Home program. Gloria Allred, who was not in attendance due to work, was recognized for her extraordinary work in women’s rights and civil rights. Gloria’s award was accepted by her dear friend and TV screenwriter, Katherine Fugate (New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day). Sheila E. was honored with the Unstoppable Warrior Woman Award for Music and the Arts, for her incomparable success as an award-winning female drummer and percussionist; and award-winning producer Cindy Cowan (Traffic, If Walls Could Talk), was commended as an Unstoppable Warrior Woman in Philanthropy for her dedication to various organizations including Little Kids Rock, We Care Solar and Grass Roots Soccer. Also being recognized for being an Unstoppable Warrior Woman in their respective fields were Dana Simms from ICM, Lisa Foxx from iHeart Radio and comedienne Kym Whitley.

Bershan Shaw, founder and leader of The Unstoppable Warrior Woman movement is a two time stage 4 breast cancer survivor. She launched the event this month to coordinate with and recognize breast cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness month. The organization’s mission is to encourage and empower women to help themselves and one another. They have also initiated a mentoring program entitled Pledge 15 based on the theory that every woman/person can spare 15 minutes to help someone else by providing, guidance, advice or just a listening ear.

Shaw states “My number one goal has always been to empower women and help them find their inner warrior and I’m so glad we had the opportunity to celebrate these incredible women and their achievements and to launch this from Los Angeles.” Many personalities and executives from the entertainment and various other industries were there to lend their support.

THE UNSTOPPABLE WARRIOR WOMAN movement is designed to empower women to unmute their voices, share their personal warrior stories and express their experiences. For more information about the movement go to https://unstoppablewarriorwoman.com/

