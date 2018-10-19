18/10/2018 23:39:26

UPDATE: Arbitrade, Ltd. Selects AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano GPUs for its Cryptocurrency Mining

CEO Len Schutzman reaffirms through their Agency of Record Creative Management Partners LLC, Beverly Hills CA.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA and BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --  Announced today via its Agency of Record for Traditional and Non-Traditional Media, Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP), Arbitrade Ltd. today has selected AMD RX Vega 56 Nano graphics processing units (“GPUs”), for mining a wide variety of crypto-currencies. CoinMiner, the world’s preeminent crypto-currency mining advisory firm will install, operate and maintain the AMD GPUs in new mining rigs along with Arbitrade’s existing fleet of 7812 ASIC mining units under its strategic partnership with Arbitrade.

ABOUT AMD RADEON:

AMD Radeon line of products offer a substantial range of blockchain and general compute capabilities at great value and unbeaten opensource flexibility.

Commenting on the mining hardware purchase, Arbitrade’s CEO Len Schutzman said, “We remain steadfastly committed to continuously growing our mining operations using only the most advanced hardware and software to stay on the forefront of the crypto mining industry. The AMD GPUs will enable us to provide underlying blockchain compute at the same time being relevant for other workloads such as AI, Rendering and other GPU requirements.”

Hayden Gill, CoinMiner’s founder and CEO, and a leading cryptocurrency mining veteran said, “As the lead mining consultant and advisor to the Arbitrade team, I can confirm the mining project continues to ramp up to be the most secure and innovative global mining operation. These AMD GPUs will provide more flexibility in the mineable coins we have access to as well as other compute needs GPU processors can offer. The commitment by the Arbitrade executives to purchasing the necessary hardware and building proper mining infrastructure will ensure Arbitrade’s mining operation is one of the best in the world.”

The AMD GPUs will be located at one of Arbitrade’s new colocation facilities in Atlanta, NY or Canada. Currently, the company’s 7812 mining rigs all support its Dignity (“DIG” on Livecoin.net) token, as well as Arbitrade’s several other tokens. 

About Arbitrade Ltd.

Arbitrade is an all-in-one global decentralized cryptocurrency exchange and point-of-sale ecosystem. Through its proprietary software and strategic partnerships, Arbitrade plans to be in all segments of the cryptocurrency business, including currency mining, trading (The ARBITRADE Exchange), gift cards, debit cards, money transfer and Point of Sale processing.

About CoinMiner

CoinMiner is a professional mining operation, founded in 2013 by a team of experts specializing in the use of cryptocurrencies. The company’s focus on enabling individuals and businesses to pursue mining and e-commerce-related activities within this space is part of an overall effort to streamline this entire process. Acclaimed by colleagues and media (CNN included) alike, CoinMiner is a global leader for the good of merchants, entrepreneurs and established corporations.

ABOUT ARBITRADE LTD. COPRORATE POLICY FOR COMMUINCATIONS:

Arbitrade Ltd. further announced their Corporate Policy for Communications by Chairman Schutzman: 

Traditional and Non-Traditional Media, excluding Investor Relations will be under the engagement of Creative Management Partners LLC and it’s CEO Alan Morell.

Questions from “Coin Holders” are under the counsel of Stephen Braverman;

Questions from Security or Cypto Industry Advisory Firms are under the counsel of John MacNeil.

For More Information:

https://arbitrade.io/

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Stephen Braverman 

Stephen.B@Arbitrade.IO

Chief Operating Officer, 

ArbitradeBermuda Exchange

Arbitrade Ltd. 

Hamilton, Bermuda

Arbitrade Ltd. Agency of Record:

Creative Management Partners LLC

433 North Camden Dr., 6thFloor

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210

508-292-7900

Creative MNGT logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
33
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
14
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
14
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2018 Revenue
2
Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Corporate Update
3
Spectrum ASA: Purchase of Shares
4
Total Voting Rights
5
Premier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:55
Rakuten and AdRoll Group to Establish a Joint Venture “Rakuten AdRoll”
00:41
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of InfraREIT, Inc. (HIFR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HIFR Investors to Contact the Firm
00:15
Evercel, Inc. Announces Annual Financial Results
00:06
LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
00:02
BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 30, 2018
18 Oct
RLH Corporation Announces Leadership Changes
18 Oct
UPDATE: Arbitrade, Ltd. Selects AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano GPUs for its Cryptocurrency Mining
18 Oct
Bermuda showcased in Miami as centre of excellence
18 Oct
Imperial Reports Third Quarter Production Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 October 2018 01:21:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-19 02:21:41 - 2018-10-19 01:21:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY