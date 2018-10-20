20/10/2018 16:00:00

AAOI NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Important Deadline – AAOI

Related content
19 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
19 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces the Filing of a C..
17 Oct - 
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP - Important Deadline..

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) from August 7, 2018 through September 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Applied Optoelectronics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Applied Optoelectronics class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1424.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Applied Optoelectronics’ lasers were susceptible to failing prematurely; (2) certain of Applied Optoelectronics’ transceivers which utilized these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Applied Optoelectronics’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 30, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1424.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.

      Phillip Kim, Esq.

      Zachary Halper, Esq.

      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

      New York, NY  10016

      Tel: (212) 686-1060

      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

      Fax: (212) 202-3827

      lrosen@rosenlegal.com

      pkim@rosenlegal.com

      zhalper@rosenlegal.com

      www.rosenlegal.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:00 AAOI
AAOI NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Important Deadline – AAOI
19 Oct AAOI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – AAOI
19 Oct AAOI
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) on Behalf of AAOI Investors
17 Oct AAOI
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors
13 Oct AAOI
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
11 Oct TGTX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MGT Capital, Applied Optoelectronics, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Oct AAOI
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Certain Officers – AAOI
09 Oct AAOI
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit against APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. – AAOI
04 Oct AAOI
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm – AAOI
03 Oct AAOI
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. – AAOI

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TESARO Announces Data Presentations at ESMO 2018 Congress
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Adient plc. and Certain Officers – ADNT
3
CORRECTION: Sage Intacct Customer RapidRatings Wins Ventana Research Office of Finance Digital Leadership Award
4
PHILIP MORRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM
5
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Pretium Resources, Inc. and Certain Officers – PVG

Related stock quotes

Applied Optoelectronics .. 21.91 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:13
Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Acquires Tobit Clicks
18:00
COCP ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. – COCP (formerly known as BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - BZNE)
16:00
AAOI NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Important Deadline – AAOI
15:45
Updated Data from Ongoing MAGE-A10 and MAGE-A4 Studies Presented at the 2018 ESMO Congress
15:30
Novartis investigational BYL719 (alpelisib) plus fulvestrant nearly doubles median PFS in patients with PIK3CA mutated HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer compared to fulvestrant alone
15:30
Roche's Tecentriq in combination with Abraxane improves outcomes as an initial treatment for people with PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
15:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Thermostat
14:01
INNATE PHARMA : Phase II results from monalizumab/cetuximab in head and neck cancer at ESMO
14:00
INNATE PHARMA : Phase II results from monalizumab/cetuximab in head and neck cancer at ESMO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 October 2018 18:48:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-20 19:48:12 - 2018-10-20 18:48:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY