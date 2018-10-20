Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Acquires Tobit Clicks

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTC: PRTT), a Nevada Corporation, acquired Las Vegas based Tobit LLC’s business model Tobit Clicks ( https://tobitclicks.com/ ) and 80 % of it’s ERC -20 Tokens (8,000,000 Tobits). PRTT also acquired it’s related digital assets and intellectual property.

Tobit Clicks is a first of its kind crypto powered traffic exchange and sales platform. Tobit Clicks provides brand awareness and generate real sales with its online gamified crypto token incentivized sales system. The platform will help accelerate growth in companies that are part of the Tobit Consortium and create awareness of those companies by members of the global cryptocurrency community.

Yvette Sanchez, PRTT’s President shared, “This acquisition will allow new members of the Tobit Consortium to exponentially grow their product adoption rates and revenue. This adds another foundational piece needed to power the next wave of innovation in blockchain applications.”

Tobit Clicks is a platform designed to reward all who participate. My desire was to build a platform where anyone could have an opportunity to earn crypto-tokens for completing even the simplest of tasks such as viewing ads or helping another member of the community. We believe a person’s time is one of their most precious assets, through the power of the blockchain we now have the ability to transfer real value in exchange for that time.” stated Damien Ramos CEO and Founder of the Tobit LLC and Tobit Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

954-866-3726