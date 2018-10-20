Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, October 8, the Cancun Travel Mart began its 31st edition, inside the Convention Center on the Hotel Zone.

NexusTours took the opportunity to present its wide portfolio of over 4000 products and services in 15 countries with 48 destinations, and strengthen its regional leadership as a B2B distributor with DMC heart, which during 2018 gave attention to more than 2.3 million travelers and through their high standard of quality achieved a high degree of satisfaction.

The trade show allowed last negotiations for the winter season and redefined strategies according to the latest trends, such as the arrival of 19 million 189 thousand 289 passengers at the international airport in Cancun so far this year 2018, according to figures from the Secretary of Tourism of the State.

The meeting was attended by Roberto Bermudez Senior Corporate Director of Distribution & Product and his NexusGlobal team focused on the markets of Latin America, USA & Canada; Juan Derudi Commercial Director Central & LATAM, Javier Vidal Commercial Director USA & Canada and Leticia Gutierrez Corporate Director Tourdesk & Watersports who managed the busy schedule with clients and suppliers with the aim of strengthening relationships and consolidating regional leadership.

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in more than 15 countries and more than 47 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group and, backed by more than 20 years of experience, we have a modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers and excursion operations. We offer the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desk in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, in which, travelers find all the necessary information and allow them to communicate for free with our team of professionals.

In addition to the tour operators of our group, such as Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations and Vacation Express, we are honored to have the confidence of more than 500 first-class Tour Operators, leaders in their markets in Latin America, Mexico and Europe, among them, TUI Travel Group.

For more general information visit www.nexustours.com/corporate

For any questions related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

NexusTours

almartinez@nexustours.com

