20/10/2018 00:40:10

Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart

CANCUN, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, October 8, the Cancun Travel Mart began its 31st edition, inside the Convention Center on the Hotel Zone.

NexusTours took the opportunity to present its wide portfolio of over 4000 products and services in 15 countries with 48 destinations, and strengthen its regional leadership as a B2B distributor with DMC heart, which during 2018 gave attention to more than 2.3 million travelers and through their high standard of quality achieved a high degree of satisfaction.

The trade show allowed last negotiations for the winter season and redefined strategies according to the latest trends, such as the arrival of 19 million 189 thousand 289 passengers at the international airport in Cancun so far this year 2018, according to figures from the Secretary of Tourism of the State.

The meeting was attended by Roberto Bermudez Senior Corporate Director of Distribution & Product and his NexusGlobal team focused on the markets of Latin America, USA & Canada; Juan Derudi Commercial Director Central & LATAM, Javier Vidal Commercial Director USA & Canada and Leticia Gutierrez Corporate Director Tourdesk & Watersports who managed the busy schedule with clients and suppliers with the aim of strengthening relationships and consolidating regional leadership.

ABOUT NEXUSTOURS

We are the leading Destination Management Company in the region, with a presence in more than 15 countries and more than 47 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, transporting more than 2 million passengers per year. We are part of Sunwing Travel Group and, backed by more than 20 years of experience, we have a modern fleet of own vehicles for transfers and excursion operations. We offer the most complete service program in destination, both in airports and through our Tour Desk and Hospitality Desk in hotels. Excellence in assistance and service are our greatest commitment; so we offer the most modern customer service channels 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, through our Contact Center, website, Chat-On-Line service, and our App Connect2Nexus, in which, travelers find all the necessary information and allow them to communicate for free with our team of professionals.

In addition to the tour operators of our group, such as Sunwing Vacations, Signature Vacations and Vacation Express, we are honored to have the confidence of more than 500 first-class Tour Operators, leaders in their markets in Latin America, Mexico and Europe, among them, TUI Travel Group.

For more general information visit www.nexustours.com/corporate

For any questions related to media please contact:

Alejandra Martínez de Alva Arnedo

External Communication Coordinator

NexusTours

almartinez@nexustours.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32e2dc63-c158-48d6-a326-133831944f12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1febf1a1-b62b-44d9-be64-df6436389f27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9eb38b11-87f2-4128-9615-8274b8eb057a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60203e85-e26c-4f77-a2fb-637a2469fb85

 

Logo Nexus 1.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Oct
DANSKE
Jeg tror aldrig jeg har oplevet en person, der var så bitter som du er. Du bruger en ufattelig masse..
34
15 Oct
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
31
19 Oct
DANSKE
Borgen og Andersen sad i direktionsvognen, på vej hjem efter en lang dag hos bagmandspolitiet. Stemn..
30
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
21
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
18
18 Oct
I:DAX
Tjekkiets præsident Vaclav Klaus har et godt bud...   Europa er blevet svækket af den venstreoriente..
17
17 Oct
VELO
  Virker også fint her. Vil desuden lige sende en stor ros til alle jer debattør, for en god og sagl..
15
16 Oct
VELO
HVAD SIGER VELOXIS og HVAD GØR MARKEDET...    Lad os starte med hvad sagde Craig Collard ved regnska..
14
15 Oct
VELO
Hej Veloxis er i dag nævnt som en af de 3 aktier man bør fokusere på. https://play.borsen.dk/klip/5b..
14
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Sanofi receives positive CHMP opinion for dengue vaccine
2
Prosafe SE : Operational update Q3 2018
3
Wessanen trading update Q3 2018: Strong operating result despite lower revenue
4
Edgewater Directors Declare Conditional Special Cash Dividend
5
Kiadis Pharma raises €31.2 million in a private placement of 3.9 million new shares

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:51
UPDATE – GrandOmics Biosciences Offers Genetic Test Using the Saphyr System for Molecular Diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in China
01:44
FSIS Recall Release 101-2018 Salmonella and Lm
01:20
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Pretium Resources, Inc. and Certain Officers – PVG
00:40
Successful Presence of NexusTours in Cancun Travel Mart
00:39
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:37
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Adient plc. and Certain Officers – ADNT
00:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hasbro, Inc. – HAS
00:30
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of W.W. Grainger, Inc. – GWW

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 October 2018 02:49:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-20 03:49:11 - 2018-10-20 02:49:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY