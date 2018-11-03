Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000 Foot Beam

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 6-million candlepower handheld LED spotlight ideal for hunting, camping, fishing and other outdoor applications. This 25-watt spotlight uses premium high output CREE LEDs to produce 2,000 lumens with a focused beam reach of 1,000 feet and features a pistol grip for comfortable handheld grip.

The HUL-LED25WRE-CPR-1227 from Larson Electronics is a super bright handheld 6 million candlepower spotlight that combines high output Cree LEDs and an advanced 120mm parabolic reflector to produce a tightly focused cool white beam. This LED lights generates 2,000 lumens while drawing only 25 watts of power. This IP65 rated spotlight features an ultra-durable ABS shockproof polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This unit is ergonomically designed for balanced and comfortable handling. The nylon handle has a no-slip textured surface that ensures a firm grip even in wet conditions.

The HUL-LED25WRE-CPR-1227 is equipped with an inline transformer that steps up the light’s low voltage allowing it to operate on standard 120-277V AC. 20 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord allows flexible use of the light, and an additional 1 foot of cord connects the light to common outlets.

“This LED handheld spotlight is a lightweight and durable light for boating, camping, hunting and more,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It offers an intense focused spot beam with a reach of 1,000 feet which is also great for emergency services.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

