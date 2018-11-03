03/11/2018 15:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Control Station with Four Push Buttons and Two 2-Position Switches

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an explosion proof control station that supports several control mechanisms for heavy-duty machines used in busy industrial operations. This station includes four black push buttons, two 2-position selector switches, one green pilot light and a 20-amp circuit breaker. This ATEX rated unit is IP66 weatherproof and listed for United States, Canada and Europe.

The EPCS-4XPB.B-2X2PS-PLG-N4-MOD1 from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof control station designed for hazardous locations including, but not limited to: chemical and petrochemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities and agricultural sites. This Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II Division 1 and 2, Class III, Division 1 and 2 unit is equipped with a 20-amp circuit breaker and an external reset handle.

This control station engages commands using two, 2-psition selector switches with a normally off (NO) configuration. This unit also includes four black push buttons and 230V AC green pilot light for real-time notifications.

This hazardous location control station is constructed of sturdy aluminum with stainless steel parts for additional reliability. The station is NEMA 4 rated and includes five M20 and two M32 hubs. Each M32 hub is tapped on the far left and far right side of the south side of the enclosure. The five M20 hubs are spaced evenly along the center of the south side of the enclosure. An internal backplate provides mounting for customer provided equipment, and the entire unit can be surface mounting via four external mounting feet.

“This control station provides support for heavy-duty machine control mechanisms from a single unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit is surface mount compatible, so it doesn’t invade on busy industrial operations and is easily accessible.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa67d579-604d-48c5-bf55-fca591d9cc6f

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

