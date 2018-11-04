Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most people involved in a car accident, taking a trip to the doctor--if not the emergency room--is a given. But making an appointment with a chiropractor is one of the best things you can do for yourself after a collision, according to Dr. Philip of Dr. Phillip's Chiropractic in San Antonio, TX.

"Even in an accident with no visible injuries, the musculoskeletal system can become severely misaligned," says Dr. Phillip. "A chiropractor can identify issues and help alleviate tension and spinal compression that can cause years of pain and discomfort."

For many, injuries resulting from a car accident take a few days or even a week to become obvious. Whiplash is just one example. And even a minor fender-bender can cause significant health problems that worsen over time if not addressed right away. Chiropractic care directly alleviates musculoskeletal injuries and problem areas, and it also supports the normal functioning of the whole body, including the immune system.

Phillips Chiropractic provides a wide range of alternative care, from chiropractic adjustments and treatment following auto accident injuries to more groundbreaking techniques like cold laser therapy. Physiotherapy and massage therapy are often recommended as well to aid in the flow of lymph, relieve tension, and speed healing and all of these can be key elements of non-pharmaceutical pain management techniques. Phillips Chiropractic's mission is to enable each patient's whole body to function as efficiently as it should--and to relieve pain as quickly as possible.

"If you're in an auto accident, the right time to call us is right away,” said Dr. Phillips. "Please don't wait until you're in debilitating pain to get adjusted. We're here to help."

Dr. Phillips has over 25 years of experience working with patients, and his patients say they'll keep coming back. Phillips Chiropractic offers regular chiropractic adjustments, pregnancy chiropractic care, spinal and lumbar decompression, and sports injuries in addition to auto accident injuries. They also provide nutritional and lifestyle advice to assist patients in meeting their whole-body health goals. Deep tissue and Swedish massage are also available upon request--or recommendation.

Phillips Chiropractic is located at Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway in San Antonio, and prospective patients can request an appointment online or call the office at (210) 545-1144. Dr. Phillips is open five days a week and on call on the weekends.