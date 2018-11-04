04/11/2018 22:00:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Explosion Proof Fluorescent Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has added a new explosion proof fluorescent fixture designed for illumination in hazardous locations under ATEX/IECEx Zone 1, 2, 21 and 22. This two-foot lamp fixture draws just 17 watts and is ideal for oil refineries, petrochemical plants, offshore rigs, warehouses, garages, commercial buildings, fuel transfer terminals and more.

The ATEX-HALP-24-1L-T8-1X17W is a heavy-duty fluorescent explosion proof fixture ATEX/IECEx Zone 1, 2, Zone 21 and Zone 22 rated, for hazardous locations and harsh conditions. The lamp is built with non-sparking materials reducing the risk of potential ignition in an explosive environment. This unit’s housing is constructed of glass fiber-reinforced polyester resin offering IP66 protection. All the sealing components of this light are made of silicone foam gaskets, and the cover is constructed of unbreakable polycarbonate. Additionally, this explosion proof unit carries an IK10 impact strength rating with a threshold of 20 joules, making it ideal for rugged handling and rough environments.

This explosion proof, ATEX rated fluorescent operates on 120-277V AC and includes two M25 hubs on each side of the lamp to complete electrical connections. It also comes equipped with a pair of stainless-steel ceiling and wall mounting brackets that allow the lamp to swivel in 15-degree increments and can be attached to a mounting rail for versatile positioning. The lamp can also be locked using a M8/wrench size 13 socket key.

“This fixture in particular has ATEX and IECEx ratings which makes it compatible and ideal for explosive and hazardous environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “ATEX and IECEx both have a quality assurance system, mainly based on ISO 9001, so this fixture has been tested tried and true.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42990f61-4db9-41bd-a889-7e01ccd702a9

