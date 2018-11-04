The Future of Healing NOW: Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic's Stem Cell Therapy Seminar

Discover the Answer to Your Chronic Pain

LEESBURG, Fla., Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic Care is sponsoring a free seminar to share more about stem cell therapy and how it can be the answer to knee, shoulder, joint, and/or hip pain. Join experts and knowledge seekers alike at 11:30 am on Monday, December 3rd at Demshar’s – 1101 Main Street in Leesburg. Call 352-254-5291 now to reserve a seat for this special event. Tickets will sell out!

Find out what stem cells are, what conditions they can help, how they benefit patients, and all about how Buchanan Health Center employs stem cell therapy to help their patients heal. Dr. Buchanan will provide vital information and answer questions about this innovative method of healing.

Even though stem cell research has been in the headlines for years, few actually know much about stem cells. These basic building blocks of the human body are essential to restoring health and function in the face of degeneration. Even less is known about all the innovations that stem cell research has led to since its inception in 1981. This seminar will discuss those innovations and how they help.

It has been more than 30 years since the discovery of stem cells and now several therapeutic uses have been developed from careful research and practice. These methods have given extraordinary results. Basically, anyone suffering from pain and/or stiffness due to ligament, tendon, joint, bone, and/or muscle damage can benefit from stem cell therapy. The wide variety of musculoskeletal disorders and issues that stem cell therapy can treat will be discussed at this unique seminar.

There is sufficient evidence to support the fact that stem cell injections can accelerate the growth of tissue. This growth is conducive to the healing of ligaments, joints, and cartilage as well as their associated soft tissues.

According to Misty Whitbey, the medical provider at Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic Care, “The innovations of stem cell research and their implications for natural healing and surgery avoidance over the past decade have been immense and cannot be understated.”

In addition to the stem cell injection therapy that this Leesburg medical and chiropractic care center provides, they are sponsoring this seminar for the further education of the community. They have served the community surrounding Leesburg since 2001 and have a good reputation among their community and patients. They offer free consultation appointments to discuss whether stem cell therapeutic injections will benefit each patient’s individual musculoskeletal conditions and unique care needs.

Call Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic Care at 352-254-5291 now to reserve a seat for this one of a kind seminar before they are all filled. Discover how stem cell therapy can help today!