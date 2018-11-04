04/11/2018 15:16:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH

Related content
03 Nov - 
CAMPING WORLD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS IN..
03 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehold..
02 Nov - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. 

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MGTI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CPB lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Get additional information about the ACHC lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

According to the complaint, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the SFIX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

During the class period, Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

Get additional information about the CWH lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:16 ACHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH
31 Oct ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK PVG USAT ABBV CHGG ACHC JT ADNT GOOG CWH OZK DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
31 Oct ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – December 3, 2018
30 Oct ACHC
Research Report Identifies Cabot Microelectronics, Check Point Software Technologies, Aon plc, Acadia Healthcare, Advanced Micro Devices, and Nevsun Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
28 Oct ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALNY, CHGG and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Oct ACHC
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
26 Oct ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, ACHC, ADNT, HTHT and CWH
25 Oct TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP ABBV MGTI HAS ACHC ADNT TRVN HTHT GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
24 Oct ACHC
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Acadia Healthcare Co
24 Oct ACHC
Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000 Foot Beam
2
The Future of Healing NOW: Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic's Stem Cell Therapy Seminar
3
Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks

Related stock quotes

Acadia Healthcare Compan.. 44.75 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Campbell Soup Company 36.88 -2.8% Stock price decreasing
Camping World Holdings I.. 19.04 1.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:16
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH
15:01
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks
15:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG
14:00
Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR
12:00
The Future of Healing NOW: Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic's Stem Cell Therapy Seminar
03 Nov
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000 Foot Beam

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 November 2018 16:37:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181031.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-04 17:37:57 - 2018-11-04 16:37:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY