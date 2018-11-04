The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 to October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

According to the complaint, Stitch Fix, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

During the class period, Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

