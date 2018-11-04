The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the SKX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Philip Morris International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the QRTEA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

According to the complaint, Tribune Media Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Get additional information about the TRCO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

Get additional information about the PVG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com