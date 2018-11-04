04/11/2018 15:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG

Related content
03 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
03 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
02 Nov - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the SKX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International, Inc.  (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Philip Morris International, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the QRTEA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

According to the complaint, Tribune Media Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Get additional information about the TRCO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.  On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

Get additional information about the PVG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:00 PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG
02 Nov PM
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc.
02 Nov PM
Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Philip Morris International Inc. and Certain Executives
02 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK PM QRTEA TRCO PVG COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG CWH DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
01 Nov PM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and HON: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01 Nov PM
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Valero Energy, Philip Morris International, Lennar, TOTAL S.A, Washington Prime Group, and Jack In The Box — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
30 Oct PM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
30 Oct PM
Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
29 Oct ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PM, TGTX, ABBV, HTHT and SFIX
29 Oct PM
INVESTOR ALERT REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000 Foot Beam
2
The Future of Healing NOW: Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic's Stem Cell Therapy Seminar
3
Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks

Related stock quotes

Philip Morris Internatio.. 88.75 0.5% Stock price increasing
Skechers U.S.A., Inc 29.24 1.3% Stock price increasing
Qurate Retail 23.03 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Tribune Media Company Cl.. 38.45 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:16
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH
15:01
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks
15:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NKTR
14:00
Dr. Phillip’s Chiropractic Offers Auto Accident Injury Treatment
12:00
The Future of Healing NOW: Buchanan Health Center Medical & Chiropractic's Stem Cell Therapy Seminar
03 Nov
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 25 Handheld LED Hunting Spotlight with 1000 Foot Beam

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 November 2018 16:38:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181031.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-04 17:38:56 - 2018-11-04 16:38:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY