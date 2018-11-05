05/11/2018 13:56:27

Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, November 2 Interview with Bloomberg Television

Related content
12:45 - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
29 Oct - 
Knoll Reports Continued 2018 Momentum With Strong 3rd Q..
15 Oct - 
Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Results

Cogan: Companies are investing in workplaces 

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) Chairman and CEO Andrew Cogan appeared on Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas to discuss the state of the labor market and other economic and geopolitical issues impacting global companies. Mr. Cogan also discussed trends in the office design market, highlighting the rise of “resimercial” solutions that create a more hospitable environment by combining elements of residential and office design.

“Companies are competing for talent and finding some constraints in the market, so the workplace has become a key tool in attracting and retaining talent,” Mr. Cogan said. “We’re finding clients investing in their workplaces.”

Mr. Cogan shared a positive outlook for growth, pointing to a robust pipeline of opportunities heading into 2019.

“Knoll’s cross-over between how people live and how they work is at the epicenter of what people are trying to do in offices. We’re quite optimistic as we head toward the end of this year and into next year,” he added.

Watch the interview here

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto— reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contacts

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:56 KNL
Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, November 2 Interview with Bloomberg Television
12:45 AR
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Sempra Energy, Eldorado Resorts, Matador Resources, Antero Resources, Knoll, and Nasdaq — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
29 Oct KNL
Knoll Reports Continued 2018 Momentum With Strong 3rd Quarter Results
15 Oct KNL
Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2018 Third Quarter Results
08 Oct KNL
Knoll Names Christopher M. Baldwin COO and President of Knoll Office
08 Oct BID
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Sotheby's, NeoPhotonics, Knoll, AmeriGas Partners, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, and Hersha Hospitality Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
04 Oct KNL
Knoll Japan Debuts Tokyo Showroom
08 Aug KNL
Knoll Declares Cash Dividend
01 Aug KNL
Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, July 31 Interview on TheStreet
30 Jul KNL
Knoll Reports Continued 2018 Momentum With Strong 2nd Quarter Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY, NKTR and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MGTI, CPB, ACHC, SFIX and CWH
3
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and PVG
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USAT, COCP and HAS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2019 Ford F150 Trucks

Related stock quotes

Knoll Inc 20.08 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
Industry Veteran Michael Coney Joins Voci Technologies as COO
14:30
Modern States Education Alliance Partners With Jackson-Madison County Schools and the University of Memphis Lambuth to Provide Students With On-Ramp to College
14:30
Greystone Real Estate Advisors Closes $13.4 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Wheeling, IL
14:30
Attis Industries Launches Video Series to Demonstrate Bio-Based Technologies and Discuss Targeted End Use Products
14:23
Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc. Receives Letter of Interest to Finance San Luis, Arizona Tower Project
14:21
Net Asset Value(s)
14:15
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the BIO-Europe Conference, Copenhagen 2018 - 24th Annual Partnering Conference
14:13
Net Asset Value(s)
14:11
OMERS Private Equity Announces Agreement to Sell MatrixCare to ResMed

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 November 2018 14:47:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-05 15:47:51 - 2018-11-05 14:47:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY