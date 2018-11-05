Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, November 2 Interview with Bloomberg Television

Cogan: Companies are investing in workplaces

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) Chairman and CEO Andrew Cogan appeared on Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas to discuss the state of the labor market and other economic and geopolitical issues impacting global companies. Mr. Cogan also discussed trends in the office design market, highlighting the rise of “resimercial” solutions that create a more hospitable environment by combining elements of residential and office design.

“Companies are competing for talent and finding some constraints in the market, so the workplace has become a key tool in attracting and retaining talent,” Mr. Cogan said. “We’re finding clients investing in their workplaces.”

Mr. Cogan shared a positive outlook for growth, pointing to a robust pipeline of opportunities heading into 2019.

“Knoll’s cross-over between how people live and how they work is at the epicenter of what people are trying to do in offices. We’re quite optimistic as we head toward the end of this year and into next year,” he added.

Watch the interview here .

