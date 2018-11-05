CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CPB, CHGG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI) Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Allegations: MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Class Period: July 30, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Allegations: Chegg, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Allegations: Camping World Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

