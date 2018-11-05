05/11/2018 22:13:35

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
20:07 - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline..
19:44 - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..
19:40 - 
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces..

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: OPKO Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the AbbVie Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:13 ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:40 ABBV
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:51 ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, MCHP, ABBV, ALNY and CHGG
15:30 ABBV
November 20th AbbVie Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. - ABBV
03 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AbbVie Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ABBV
02 Nov ABBV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK PM QRTEA TRCO PVG COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG CWH DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
02 Nov ABBV
ABBV LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc.; Important Deadline – ABBV
02 Nov ABBV
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, ALNY and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, PVG, COCP, ABBV and ADNT
31 Oct ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OPK PVG USAT ABBV CHGG ACHC JT ADNT GOOG CWH OZK DY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
New Study Suggests Zika Virus Eradication in the Americas May Become Impossible, Making the Need for a Vaccine Even More Critical
2
Nokia AVA helps Hutchison 3 increase network efficiency and improve the customer experience in Indonesia
3
LeddarTech’s President & COO to Present Disruptive Market Forces in Autonomous Driving at TowerJazz 2018 Symposium
4
HEINEKEN and China Resources sign definitive agreements to join forces in China
5
Global Lyme Alliance Partners with Manus Bio to Develop Environmentally-Friendly Tick Repellent

Related stock quotes

AbbVie Inc 82.58 3.8% Stock price increasing
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals .. 88.24 0.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:23
OpGen Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
22:19
Laredo Petroleum Announces 2018 Third-Quarter Financial and Operating Results
22:17
Mueller Water Products Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
22:15
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
22:14
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of USAT, JT and DY
22:13
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:10
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, CPB, CHGG and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:08
Element Reports Solid Third Quarter Results and Strong Early Progress on Customer-Focused Transformation
22:06
Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Fresno

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 November 2018 22:49:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-05 23:49:20 - 2018-11-05 22:49:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY